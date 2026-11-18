(Photo: UN Climate Change - Kubilay Citfci)Women at UN Climate Change Conference in Turkiye in November 2026

Members of an ecumenical delegation at COP31, the UN climate conference in Antalya, Turkiye, have joined the Orthodox Vespers for the Preservation of Creation, and local Metropolitan Job spoke out against the harm to creation.

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Metropolitan Job of Pisidia spoke on Nov. 15 at Vespers, the evening service of common prayer in Orthodox churches during COP31, the 2026 United Nations Climate Change Conference running until Nov. 20.

Metropolitan Job of Pisidia, who was born Ihor Wladimir Getcha on January 31, 1974, in Montreal, Canada, is an Eastern Orthodox theologian, academic, and hierarch of the Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople.

In his homily, the Antalya-based Metropolitan called harm to creation a sin against God, according to the World Council of Churches (WCC) website.

He asked each Christian to repent by changing how they live.

Metropolitan Job began his homily with the first reading.

Leviticus 26, he said, sets out the conditions God gave the Israelites before they entered the land of Canaan.

He said the passage shows that "the land itself responds to the moral and spiritual state of its inhabitants."

The passage promises rain in its season and safety to those who obey, and warns of drought, famine, and, in the end, exile for those who do not.

Antalya is a resort city and is a gateway to Turkiye's southern Mediterranean region.

- CLIMATE CRISIS

Many theologians and religious leaders, said Job, see the climate crisis as a failure of humanity's duty of care.

He cited among them the late Pope Francis, in his encyclical Laudato Si', a teaching letter on care for creation, and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Bartholomew is often called the "Green Patriarch," and is known to have popularized the idea of ecological sin: harm to nature that is also a wrong against God.

Job said that the Patriarch affirms that "committing a crime against the natural environment is a sin against God."

Pope Francis took up the idea in 2015, quoting the patriarch. Greed, overconsumption and the exploitation of natural resources, he noted, count as spiritual disobedience to that first command.

In 1989, the late Ecumenical Patriarch Dimitrios named Sept. 1 a day of prayer for the protection of the natural environment, the metropolitan recalled.

The WCC, the Conference of European Churches, the Roman Catholic Church, the Anglican Communion and the Lutheran World Federation later adopted September 1 as a day of prayer for the protection of the natural environment.