In South Sudan, the church is central to peace and development, UK lawmakers hear

(REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)A South Sudanese worshipper arrives to attend Sunday prayers in Baraka Parish church at Hajj Yusuf, on the outskirts of Khartoum, February 10, 2013. Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir said he wanted to adopt a '100 percent' Islamic constitution now that the South has split off. The government says the new constitution will guarantee religious freedom, but many Christians are wary. They say authorities started a crackdown in December and it has been getting worse. Picture taken February 10, 2013.

Christians in the world's newest country, South Sudan are looking to the United Kingdom to support their peacebuilding efforts and front-line aid work, the British parliament has heard.

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In South Sudan, where fighting and famine fuel despair, 'the Church offers hope'

British Parliamentarians heard a message of hope and resilience from representatives of faith groups and civil society at a meeting in Westminster, where the UK legislature meets, in the week ending Oct. 31.

Christians have a strong presence in South Sudan.

Churches remain central to civil society despite ongoing conflict, climate shocks, and daunting humanitarian challenges, lawmakers heard, according to the group Waging Peace, which Independent Catholic News quoted.

Rev. Tut Mai Nguoth told Members of the UK Parliament that, for decades, the South Sudan Council of Churches has brought together faith groups to guide frequent peace processes and agreements, as well as provide schools, clinics, and wells.

While Nguoth struck an optimistic note, the meeting heard that the country faces a political system in which tribalism is weaponized, provoking a cycle of conflict and poverty.

South Sudan ranks 193rd out of 193 countries on the UN Human Development Index, despite the country's oil wealth.

South Sudan has had to take in 1.4 million returnees and Sudanese refugees fleeing the war in its neighbor at a time when its own conflict stops farmers from reaching their fields, and international aid is being cut.

With an area of 644,329 square kilometers (248,776 square miles), South Sudan is slightly smaller than Texas or over four times the size of Georgia in the United States.

- INDEPENDENCE FROM SUDAN

South Sudan, gained independence from Sudan on July, 9, 2011, after Africa's longest-running civil war.

Angelina Nyajima Jial of Hope Restoration South Sudan told the UK parliamentary meeting that teachers, doctors, nurses and other civil servants have not been paid for many months.

Still, they continue to work, serving their communities.

The reduction in international aid has directly impacted the number of girls being sent to school as poverty increases and families place the priority on educating their sons, they said,

Child marriage and forced marriage are rising once more as a consequence.

South Sudan has had to absorb 1.4 million returnees and Sudanese refugees fleeing the war at a time when their own conflict stops farmers from reaching their fields, and international aid is being cut.

James Wani, Christian Aid's Programme & Partnership Lead in South Sudan, told UK lawmakers that the international community must look beyond proposed elections in December to partner with the people of South Sudan for long-term peace and to build and strengthen governance mechanisms.

Wani called on the international community to keep the pressure on the South Sudanese government to serve its citizens.