Swiss churches and Christian organisations adopt 10 guidelines on the use of AI

(AI image by https://creativecommons.org/tag/artificial-intelligence/)Artificial Intelligence image by Creative Commons

A group of churches and Christian organisations in Switzerland have adopted 10 commandments or guidelines, titled "Humanity in the Digital Age," for dealing with artificial intelligence.

According to Swissinfo, the website of the Swiss national broadcaster, they should assess technological possibilities by their benefit to human well-being.

The AI guidelines were drawn up by the Evangelical Reformed Church of Switzerland (EKS), the Swiss Bishops' Conference representing Roman Catholics, the umbrella organisation Freikirchen.ch, the Christian Catholic Church of Switzerland and the Swiss Evangelical Alliance

The church leaders and groups noted that rapid advances in artificial intelligence require clear moral boundaries.

Without such boundaries, they warned, society risks placing machines above the people they are meant to serve.

"The guidelines stress that human dignity, not technical capability, must guide the use of AI in churches and society," they said.

The Geneva-based World Council of Churches had in June 2025 said, "While AI applications are improving rapidly, their limitations as effective tools, as well as the social, economic, and political implications behind the technology, require informed and responsible use."

The WCC, said, "The key principles of inclusion, accessibility, equality, respect, and accountability, as highlighted in the WCC Communication Strategy, are applied to AI applications just as they apply to all WCC communications."

Following the new guideliness for Switzerland, Charles Morerod, president of the Swiss Bishops' Conference, the new guidelines aim to combine theological questions with the practical use of AI tools, according to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

For Frank Bangerter, a bishop of the Christian Catholic Church of Switzerland, AI must not merely benefit those who already hold power.

"Technological progress is only good if it serves everyone," said Bangerter. He explained that the guidelines should deliberately focus on those who would otherwise be left behind.

In his first encyclical in May, Pope Leo XIV called for international guidelines on AI use.

The head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics raised a red flag about numerous dangers that this revolutionary new technology could pose to human coexistence.

In the treatise, more than 100 pages and entitled "Magnifica Humanitas", the Pope also highlights the opportunities offered by the new technologies.