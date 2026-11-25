(Photo: © Peter Kenny)Protestant Church Plainpalais Geneva on March 14, 2020

The 10 members of the working community of churches in Switzerland (CTEC) have ratified the revised European Ecumenical Charter that brings Catholic, Orthodox and Protestant traditions for an agreement to cooperate on different issues.

A celebration took place on Nov. 21 at the Collegiate Church of Neuchâtel, which is marking the 750th anniversary of its consecration this year.

The charter is common to the churches of Europe and sets out "guidelines and commitments for their common life, their shared witness and their responsibility in Europe," the CTEC said, according to Swiss Info, the national broadcaster's online service, on Nov. 22.

This new Charter updates the original 2001 version, which the Swiss churches adopted in 2005 in Saint-Ursanne, in the canton of Jura.

The second edition was signed in November 2025 in Rome by the Conference of European Churches and the Council of European Bishops' Conferences.

The revised charter includes new chapters on young people, peace and reconciliation, migrants and refugees, and new technologies, and addresses abuse within the churches.

This Charter "has no magisterial or doctrinal character and is not legally binding under ecclesiastical law," said the CTEC.

It is a voluntary commitment of the churches to "act together accordingly, in worship, education, dialogue and community life."

The Nov. 21 service in Neuchâtel was open to the public.

It was conducted in French and German, with prayers and readings in Italian and English.

It assembled religious leaders, church delegations, political representatives and worshippers from across Switzerland.

The 10 signatories were the Church of England, the Evangelical Methodist Church, the New Apostolic Church in Switzerland, the Serbian Orthodox Church, the Evangelical Lutheran Churches in Switzerland, the Salvation Army, the Christian Catholic Church of Switzerland, the Roman Catholic Church in Switzerland, the Evangelical Reformed Church of Switzerland and the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Religion in Switzerland is predominantly Christian.

According to the national survey of the Swiss Federal Statistical Office, in 2024, Christians accounted for 54.7 percent of the resident population (aged 15 years and older).

Of them, 30 percent were Catholics, 18.7 percent were Swiss Protestants, and 6 percent were followers of other Christian denominations (about half Orthodox and half other Protestants).