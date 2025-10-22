Swiss Guards get a new step-out uniform

(Swiss Guards Website) Swiss Guards

It is one of the world's smallest armies and is said to be the oldest operating in the tiniest state on the planet.

Now the Vatican's Swiss Guards are adding to their uniforms.

Their celebrated blue, yellow and red billowy garb isn't disappearing, The Independent reports.

According to Blue News, the new uniform of the guardians of the Catholic Pope is based on the original "Mezza Gala" uniform of the Swiss Guard from the end of the 19th century.

The Commander of the Corps, Christoph Graf, told the media in Rome on Oct. 2.

It is worn during embassy visits, media conferences and official dinners, and only by staff officers and warrant officers.

The additional uniform for nonceremonial, formal occasions, such as a diplomatic reception or official dinner outside the Vatican walls.

Like the original semi-gala uniform, the updated version is black with gold buttons, which are slightly larger.

However, the new version, made of wool, lacks the golden epaulettes and the helmet has been replaced by a German-style hat, as Corporal and Corps Press Officer Eliah Cinotti explained when asked.

Col. Christoph Graf, the Swiss Guards commander, donned the new duds at a presentation ceremony in the army's barracks ahead of the annual swearing-in ceremony of 27 new recruits.

The corps, which historians consider the oldest standing army in the world, was founded in 1506 by Pope Giulio II.

Tradition has it that he was so impressed by the bravery of Swiss mercenaries that he asked them to defend the Vatican.

For more than 500 years since then, Switzerland has been supplying soldiers to the Vatican to staff an army of 135 men.

The swearing-in ceremony is usually on or near May 6 to commemorate the day in 1527 when 147 guardsmen died protecting Pope Clement VII during the Sack of Rome.

- SACK OF ROME ANNIVERSARY

COVID-19, the death of Pope Francis, and other delays led to the postponement of the 500th anniversary of the Sack of Rome to 2027.

It is now hoped that construction can begin in 2027.

An unnamed benefactor footed the bill for the uniforms, worn by just the senior ranks, which cost around 2,000 euros (2,300 dollars) a piece, officials said, according to The Independent.

