Pope Leo discusses with President Zelenskyy the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia

Pope Leo XIV has welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the papal residence at Castel Gandolfo to discuss the war in Ukraine and the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia.

Pope Leo XIV welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the papal residence in Castel Gandolfo on Dec. 9, Vatican News reported.

The Holy See Press Office issued a statement describing the cordial meeting, saying discussions centered mainly on the war in Ukraine.

"During their talks, the Pope reiterated the importance of ongoing dialogue and once again stressed his 'urgent hope that ongoing diplomatic efforts will lead to a just and lasting peace,'" according to Vatican News.

It said that the two heads of state also spoke about the issue of prisoners of war, calling for ensuring the safe return of Ukrainian children to their families.

Exactly five months earlier Zelenskyy met with Pope Leo at the residence at Castel Gandolfo for a private audience—during which similar topics were discussed.

In the July meeting, Pope Leo—elected just two months prior to the papacy—expressed his sorrow for the victims of the war and assured the people of Ukraine of his ongoing prayers for them.

Following the meeting, President Zelenskyy addressed journalists in English, expressing his gratitude for the audience and the Pope's support especially regarding the return of Ukrainian children—calling it "a very important question."

Zelensky also issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter, after his meeting, expressing appreciation for "all the support" of Pope Leo and the Holy See in the humanitarian field.

He said he informed the Pope about the diplomatic efforts with the United States to achieve peace and revealed that he again invited Pope Leo to visit Ukraine.

- 'JUST PEACE FOR UKRAINE'

"During today's audience with His Holiness, I thanked him for his constant prayers for Ukraine and for the Ukrainian people, as well as for his calls for a just peace," he wrote.

"I informed the Pope about diplomatic efforts with the United States to achieve peace. We discussed further actions and the Vatican's mediation aimed at returning our children abducted by Russia," said the Urainian president.

He expressed gratitude to Pope Leo for his efforts to support young Ukrainians.

"Thank you for this conversation and for all the attention given to our people. I invited the Pope to visit Ukraine. This would be a powerful signal of support for our people."

It was their third face-to-face meeting since Leo's election as pope on May 8. They first met in the Vatican after the pope's inauguration on May 18. They met for a second time at Villa Barberini in Castel Gandolfo on July 9.

The Pope and the Ukrainian leader met at a particularly delicate moment in the international effort to arrive at a peace plan that can be accepted by both Ukraine and Russia, according to America Magazine, the Jesuit Review.

Gerard O'Connell reported for the publication that the current effort was initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump with a 28-point plan that was widely regarded in Europe as unquestionably favorable to Russia and a reward to the aggressor state.

"That plan was devised in dialogue between the United States and Russia without the involvement of the European Union, the United Kingdom or Ukraine," wrote O'Connell.

The plan was subsequently modified following the intervention of those parties in initial discussions with the U.S. president and his advisors.

It has since been further modified and reduced to 20 points following discussions in Europe.

President Zelensky has said that, under Ukraine's constitution, he cannot cede territory, which is what Russia wants.

He and the other E.U. leaders agreed that any peace accord has to provide solid security guarantees for Ukraine against future attack or invasion by Russia.