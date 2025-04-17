Ukraine says 67 clergy members killed since 2022 - decries Russia's religious persecution in occupied territories

(Photo: Albin Hillert/LWF)Thousands of Ukrainian flags have been placed at the Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square), the central square of Kyiv, Ukraine, in front of the Independence Monument, in memory of those whose lives have been lost since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February 2022. Behind the flags stands a sign reading 'Ukrainians killed by Putin'. Ukraine suffers from the invasion by Russian Federation military forces into the country, ongoing since February 2022.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has denounced "religious persecution" carried out by Russia in the occupied Ukrainian territories, saying Moscow has killed dozens of clergy members, while damaging or destroying hundreds of churches.

Russia has been systematically suppressing Ukrainian churches and other faiths in the occupied territories while promoting the Kremlin-controlled Russian Orthodox Church, experts had told the Kyiv Independent in May 2024.

Sixty-seven clerics from various faiths have been killed between the start of Russia's all-out war in 2022 and February 2025, the Foreign Ministry said, citing the International Religious Freedom or Belief Alliance, the Kyiv Independent reported on April 10.

Russian occupation authorities also illegally hold more than 30 religious figures in detention.

More than 640 places of worship, including 596 Christian churches, have been damaged or destroyed, according to the statement.

"The Russian state, together with the Russian Orthodox Church... have implemented a system of repression against religious communities in the occupied Ukrainian lands, aimed at destroying religious diversity and Ukrainian spiritual identity," the ministry said.

The ROC has reportedly forcibly absorbed eight dioceses of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, which included over 1,600 parishes and 23 monasteries.

Last year, Ukraine adopted a law potentially banning the Moscow-linked Ukrainian church due to its ties to the ROC and the pro-Russian activities of its clergy amid the full-scale war.

The ROC is seen as strongly linked to the Russian state, with its head, Moscow Patriarch Kirill, being a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and an open supporter of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has also been suppressing independent Ukrainian churches and other religious groups, including the autocephalous Orthodox Church of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, the Roman Catholic Church, Protestant and Muslim groups, and Jehovah's Witnesses, the Kyiv Independent says.

"Criminal cases are being fabricated against them, searches are being conducted, threats are being made, and physical pressure is being applied," the ministry said in a statement.

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine's communities have reportedly ceased to exist in occupied Crimea, and its last church on the peninsula was destroyed in June 2024.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has appealed to "all churches, religious organizations, and believers around the world" to "pay attention to Russia's barbaric persecution of ordinary people who pose no threat to anyone and only want to believe in God and pray."

"We ask everyone in the world who values ​​fundamental human rights not to silently watch crimes against faith and believers, for silence only strengthens evil and gives it a sense of impunity."

Multiple cases have shown that religious persecution in the occupied Ukrainian territories dates back to 2014, when Russia illegally seized Crimea and parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Russian occupation authorities have targeted Muslim Crimean Tatar communities as well as various Christian denominations in the Donbas region, says the report.