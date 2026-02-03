World Communion of Reformed Churches installs first Asian as its leader

(Photo: Courtesy World Communion of Reformed Churches.)Rev. Philip Vinod Peacock (with spectacles), general secretary of the World Communion of Reformed Churches during the installation ceremony at the Reformed Church in Hannover, Germany on Jan. 1, 2026

The World Communion of Reformed Churches has installed Rev. Philip Vinod Peacock from India as its general secretary during a ceremony held at the Reformed Church in Hannover, Germany.

Peacock was installed on Feb.1 after assuming office in the communion's top post on New Year's Day, becoming the first leader from Asia to serve in this role.

An ordained minister of the Church of North India, Peacock previously served as the World Communion of Reformed Churches executive secretary for justice and witness, where he led global work on economic and ecological justice rooted in the Reformed tradition.

He holds a master of theology degree from Tamil Nadu Theological Seminary and has taught Dalit and feminist theology at Bishop's College in Kolkata.

He was elected unanimously by the World Communion of Reformed Churches executive committee in September 2025.

In an introductory speech read during the ceremony, World Council of Churches general secretary Rev. Jerry Pillay said, "The World Communion of Reformed Churches is an organisation that holds immense significance for me."

Pillay, a South African, is a former president of the World Communion of Reformed Churches which is based in Hanover.

"This moment is indeed historic, marking the first time the position will be held by a leader from Asia," shared Pillay. "But it also offers clues to the foundational commitments Philip brings to his work."

Pillay noted that Peacock represents a rare combination of scholarship, faith, and action.

"The theological depth of Philip's work on Dalit theology and gender studies also signals a strong conviction that our theology, rooted in the gospel and illuminated by the Reformed tradition, must affirm that divine sovereignty and beneficence find expression in human dignity and wholeness," said Pillay in a written statement.

"As a noted Dalit theologian, he brings a unique perspective that elevates the voices of marginalised communities, allowing their stories to resonate within the broader church context."

The World Communion of Reformed Churches says on its website, "We are 100 million Christians from more than 230 member churches in 109 countries across the globe."

The installation ceremony also featured greetings from Rev. Anne Burghardt, general secretary of the Lutheran World Federation (LWF).

She underscored the long-standing relationship between Lutheran and Reformed traditions and highlighted initiatives such as the Wittenberg Witness, a shared commitment to reconciliation and justice, as examples of mutual enrichment.