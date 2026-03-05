Anglican, Lutheran, Methodist and Reformed church leaders 'dismayed' at global communities' failure to halt current wars

(Photo: LWF)The vocational training center in Beit Hanina, an Arab Palestinian neighborhood in East Jerusalem. receives general secretary Rev. Anne Burghardt and delegates from the German National Committee of the LWF for a visit on Jan. 12, 2006.

Anglican, Lutheran, Methodist and Reformed church leaders say they are "profoundly dismayed" at the international community's failure to prevent wars, including the escalation of conflict in Iran and the Middle East.

"The recent escalation of conflict and intensified war in Iran and the Middle East adds to the distressing list of ongoing violent conflicts and wars, including those in Ukraine, Sudan, Gaza, and Myanmar," they say in a March 5 statement.

The church leaders of the four global Christian communions warn in a statement that "the world is approaching a dangerous tipping point," at a time when "violence becomes the norm, and the death and suffering of peoples and communities is condoned."

"We are profoundly dismayed at the international community's failure to prevent these tragedies."

Instead of pursuing difficult but necessary paths of diplomacy and dialogue, they say nations have increasingly resorted to military solutions, pouring vast amounts of resources into arms rather than into peace processes and humanitarian assistance for the vulnerable

"As global Christian communions, the Anglican Communion, the Lutheran World Federation, the World Communion of Reformed Churches, and the World Methodist Council, representing hundreds of millions of Christians across the world stand together in deep sorrow and unwavering resolve.

"We are witnessing the devastating impact of violence and war on countless individuals and communities around the world."

Without referring to specific nations, they call on national governments, regional intergovernmental bodies, the United Nations, international organisations, and all stakeholders "to invest in peace, not war."

The church leaders said that through their work and the ministries of their churches and partners on the ground, they are engaged in concrete actions of solidarity, humanitarian aid, and peacebuilding.

- ECHOING WORDS OF POPE LEO

"We echo here the words of Pope Leo as he addressed the Vatican's diplomatic corps earlier this year. If the basis of peace is self-interest, this gravely threatens the rule of law, civil coexistence, and the ability of states to come together.

"As old wars rage on unabated, new ones arise. The world is approaching a dangerous tipping point - a time when violence becomes the norm, and death and the suffering of people and communities are condoned."

They appeal "for peace and reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, dialogue and diplomacy."

"We reaffirm our strong commitment to peace, in a world increasingly amassing arms and accepting destructive conflict as inevitable," the statement says.

"We envision a world where peace is cherished and actively cultivated, grounded in our shared values of dignity and worth of each person and the equal rights of all people and nations, with justice and respect for international law."

The signatories of the statement were: Rev. Anthony Poggo, secretary general of the Anglican Communion; Rev. Anne Burghardt, general secretary of the Lutheran World Federation; Rev. Philip Vinod Peacock, general secretary of the World Communion of Reformed Churches (WCRC), and Rev. Reynaldo Ferreira Leão Neto, general secretary of the World Methodist Council.