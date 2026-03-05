Anglican, Lutheran, Methodist and Reformed church leaders 'dismayed' at global communities' failure to halt current wars
Anglican, Lutheran, Methodist and Reformed church leaders say they are "profoundly dismayed" at the international community's failure to prevent wars, including the escalation of conflict in Iran and the Middle East.
"The recent escalation of conflict and intensified war in Iran and the Middle East adds to the distressing list of ongoing violent conflicts and wars, including those in Ukraine, Sudan, Gaza, and Myanmar," they say in a March 5 statement.
The church leaders of the four global Christian communions warn in a statement that "the world is approaching a dangerous tipping point," at a time when "violence becomes the norm, and the death and suffering of peoples and communities is condoned."
"We are profoundly dismayed at the international community's failure to prevent these tragedies."
Instead of pursuing difficult but necessary paths of diplomacy and dialogue, they say nations have increasingly resorted to military solutions, pouring vast amounts of resources into arms rather than into peace processes and humanitarian assistance for the vulnerable
"As global Christian communions, the Anglican Communion, the Lutheran World Federation, the World Communion of Reformed Churches, and the World Methodist Council, representing hundreds of millions of Christians across the world stand together in deep sorrow and unwavering resolve.
"We are witnessing the devastating impact of violence and war on countless individuals and communities around the world."
Without referring to specific nations, they call on national governments, regional intergovernmental bodies, the United Nations, international organisations, and all stakeholders "to invest in peace, not war."
The church leaders said that through their work and the ministries of their churches and partners on the ground, they are engaged in concrete actions of solidarity, humanitarian aid, and peacebuilding.
- ECHOING WORDS OF POPE LEO
"We echo here the words of Pope Leo as he addressed the Vatican's diplomatic corps earlier this year. If the basis of peace is self-interest, this gravely threatens the rule of law, civil coexistence, and the ability of states to come together.
"As old wars rage on unabated, new ones arise. The world is approaching a dangerous tipping point - a time when violence becomes the norm, and death and the suffering of people and communities are condoned."
They appeal "for peace and reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, dialogue and diplomacy."
"We reaffirm our strong commitment to peace, in a world increasingly amassing arms and accepting destructive conflict as inevitable," the statement says.
"We envision a world where peace is cherished and actively cultivated, grounded in our shared values of dignity and worth of each person and the equal rights of all people and nations, with justice and respect for international law."
The signatories of the statement were: Rev. Anthony Poggo, secretary general of the Anglican Communion; Rev. Anne Burghardt, general secretary of the Lutheran World Federation; Rev. Philip Vinod Peacock, general secretary of the World Communion of Reformed Churches (WCRC), and Rev. Reynaldo Ferreira Leão Neto, general secretary of the World Methodist Council.
- The Anglican Episcopal family comprises tens of millions Christians who are members of 46 different Churches. These make up 42 member churches (also called provinces) and five other national or local churches known as Extra Provincials, spread across the globe.
- The Lutheran World Federation (LWF) is a global communion of 154 churches in the Lutheran tradition, representing over 78 million Christians in 99 countries.
- The World Communion of Reformed Churches (WCRC) is a network of Protestant churches in 108 countries. The member churches are Presbyterian, Congregational, Reformed, Waldensian, United, and Uniting, with an estimated combined membership of 80 million people.
- The World Methodist Council is made up of 80 Methodist, Wesleyan and related Uniting and United Churches representing over 80 million members in 138 countries.