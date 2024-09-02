Will Vatican's appeal to Iran not to attack Israel fall on deaf ears?

(Photo: Ecumenical News / Peter Kenny)Iranian dissident Marina Nemat testifies during a side event at the United Nations in Geneva on October 30, 2014

The Vatican has appealed to the Iranian President not to launch an attack against Israel earlier in the week during a discussion when the Middle East was raised.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, telephoned Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier in the week to note concern over what is happening in the Middle East, Premier Christian News reported.

Mediators from the U.S., Egypt and Qatar were to meet in Doha to try to broker a cease-fire deal, negotiations that come as the death toll in Gaza topped 40,000 according to local health officials, NBC reported on Aug 15.

A top-ranked delegation of officials from Israel was to be in attendance in the Qatari capital, though NBC reported Hamas would l not take part — a blow to U.S. hopes of securing an agreement that might head off a retaliatory attack by Iran

Premier reported that Vatican press director Matteo Bruni said the cardinal noted "the need to avoid in any way the widening of the very serious ongoing conflict and opting instead for dialogue, negotiation, and peace."

It follows an escalation of tension in the region after Israel attacked and killed a senior Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran in July.

He had been in the country for the inauguration of President Pezeshkian.

The killing happened just hours after a top Hezbollah military commander, Fuad Shukr, was killed by an Israeli airstrike in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, heightening regional tensions.

Parolin's words came days after Pope Francis said he was "following with great concern what is taking place in the Middle East."

Francis prayed in particular for the "suffering people of Gaza" where the humanitarian crisis has reached catastrophic levels, Vatican News reported.

He appealed for "a ceasefire on all fronts, for the release of hostages, and for aid to the exhausted population."

The Pope also encouraged efforts to avoid any escalation in the conflict and that "paths of negotiation" be pursued so the tragedy can be stopped.

He stressed that war always marks a defeat.

"I continue to follow with concern the very serious humanitarian situation in Gaza, and I call once again for a ceasefire on all fronts, for the release of hostages, and for aid to the exhausted population," said Francis.

"I encourage everyone to make every effort to ensure that the conflict does not escalate and to pursue paths of negotiation so that this tragedy ends soon! Let us not forget: war is a defeat."