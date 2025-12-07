2025 was a 'record-breaking year of Bible engagement' built through the first-ever Global Bible Month

(Photo by Hannah Busing on Unsplash)

YouVersion, which says it is the creator of the world's most downloaded Bible apps with more than one billion installs, says that 2025 has so far been a record-breaking year of Bible engagement.

It said this comes as momentum continued to build leading into and throughout Global Bible Month in November.

It announced on Dec. 4 that Isaiah 41:10 was the most engaged-with verse throughout 2025, marking the fourth time in six years the verse has claimed the top spot, which is a testament to the enduring need for God's reassurance in uncertain times.

"So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand." (Isaiah 41:10)

"I think this verse keeps rising to the top because it addresses one of our deepest needs, the assurance that we're not alone," said Bobby Gruenewald, Founder and CEO of YouVersion.

"In a world full of anxiety and uncertainty, people are drawn to God's promise to be with us, to strengthen us, and to help us. That message never gets old because the need for it is universal and timeless."

Each Sunday of the month ranked among the highest days in YouVersion history for Bible engagement, and the first Sunday of the month set an all-time record with more than 19 million people opening the app in a single day.

As part of Global Bible Month, more than 2.6 million people took the 30-Day Bible Challenge, with daily Bible use increasing by 19 percent compared to November 2024.

The sustained engagement throughout November demonstrated that Global Bible Month sparked not just a moment of enthusiasm, but a lasting habit of daily Scripture engagement beyond the challenge itself.

YEAR OF UNPRECEDENTED GROWTH

The unprecedented Bible engagement during Global Bible Month reflected the sustained growth throughout 2025.

The YouVersion Community began the year by breaking Bible engagement records on January 5, the #1 day for both app installs and Bible engagement to that point. On New Year's Day alone, more than 3 million people subscribed to one-year Bible Plans—an 18 percent increase over 2024.

Easter Sunday then replaced January 5 as YouVersion's biggest day for Bible engagement, with nearly 19 million people engaging with Scripture across the Family of Apps.

Holy Week saw record engagement across multiple features, including the #1 day for Guided Scripture, Prayers created, and Bible verses shared.

Breaking from typical Bible engagement patterns when Easter and New Year's Day tend to hold the annual records, there was unmatched impetus in the second half of this year.

In fact, the largest day for Bible engagement in YouVersion history was Sunday, Nov. 2, and every Sunday from late August through November ranks among the highest days.

"We're witnessing a global movement. People are hungry for what's real and true," according to Gruenewald.

"The Bible stands alone as the source of truth, carefully passed from generation to generation. It's alive and active, and relevant to our everyday lives. These numbers represent millions of changed lives—people finding hope, direction, and purpose in God's Word."

GLOBAL GROWTH REFLECTS SPIRITUAL HUNGER

Bible engagement increased in every region of the world in 2025, with particularly striking growth in surprising regions.

Sub-Saharan Africa saw a 27 percent increase in daily use, while North Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia experienced a 33 percent increase in daily Bible engagement.

"Even North America, already the largest region for daily use of the Bible App, grew by 14 percent demonstrating that the hunger for God's Word transcends geographic and cultural boundaries, according to YouVersion.

Throughout the year, the most searched terms included love, anxiety, and peace, reflecting the questions and concerns weighing most heavily on people's hearts.

Beyond Isaiah 41:10, the top verses worldwide included Jeremiah 29:11 and Romans 12:2. In an average second, there are 40 Bible Plan days completed and 112 Bible verses highlighted, bookmarked, and noted, showing that people are not just reading Scripture, but actively engaging with it, according to YouVersion.

YouVersion says its community believes something powerful happens when people draw near to God through Scripture.

"That belief began with a team at Life.Church in Oklahoma that simply wanted to remove the barriers that kept people from reading the Bible."

