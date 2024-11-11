Vatican wishes Donald Trump 'much wisdom' as president while an evangelical sees his win as a 'divine mandate'

(Screenshot from TV footage of Trump using the Bible as a prop.)

The Vatican has wished Donald Trump "much wisdom" after he was elected to be the 47th president of the United States, while one evangelical leaders claimed his win was ordained by God, offering "a divine mandate" in his second term.

"We wish him much wisdom," Cardinal Pietro Parolin said, according to America the Jesuit Magazine.

"At the beginning of his mandate, we wish him much wisdom because that is the principal virtue of those who govern, according to the Bible," the cardinal said on Nov. 7.

He has been secretary of state in the Vatican since August 2013, a position equivalent to that of prime minister, and has met three U.S. presidents: Barack Obama, Trump, and Joseph Biden.

Trump will take up his second presidential term on Jan. 20, 2025.

Vatican Media reported Cardinal Parolin's conversation with journalists.

It took place on the sideline of a conference at the Pontifical Gregorian University on "The impact of AI on International Humanitarian Law," commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions.

SERVING WHOLE COUNTRY

"I believe [President-elect Trump] will have to work above all to be the president of the whole country in order to overcome the polarization that is present and that is felt in a very, very clear way at this time," he said.

Asked about Trump's statement during the campaign and after his victory that "I'm not going to start wars, I'm going to stop wars," Cardinal Parolin responded, "Let us hope, we hope, we hope!" But, he added, "I don't think that even he has a magic wand."

He emphasized that to end war, "there is a need for much humility, much willingness and the need to seek the interests of humanity as a whole, rather than focusing on particular interests."

"I hope for that," he said.

When asked about the fears of Ukrainians and Palestinians that President-elect Trump would make peace "at their expense," the cardinal responded carefully. "Let's see," he said.

"It's difficult to say something on these aspects. Let's see what proposals he will make because many things [he said] remain uncertain. For example, that famous phrase, 'I will end the war the day after [taking office]': but how [will he do it]? No one has been able to say this, and not even he has given concrete indications of how [he will] do it."

Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and head of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, congratulated Trump for his win, the National Catholic Reporter said.

CAMPAIGNING TO GOVERNING

Broglio and stressed that now the task is to "move from campaigning to governing" and to "transition peacefully from one government to the next."

He said the Catholic Church is "not aligned with any political party, and neither is the bishops' conference. No matter who occupies the White House or holds the majority on Capitol Hill, the Church's teachings remain unchanged, and we bishops look forward to working with the people's elected representatives to advance the common good of all."

He also said Christians and Americans "have the duty to treat each other with charity, respect, and civility, even if we may disagree on how to carry out matters of public policy."

He asked for Mary's intercession to guide leaders to "uphold the common good of all and promote the dignity of the human person, especially the most vulnerable among us, including the unborn, the poor, the stranger, the elderly and infirm, and migrants."

Meanwhile, NBC reported that after having repeatedly depicted the presidential election as a spiritual clash between good and evil, leading figures in the movement to remake America as an explicitly Christian nation celebrated rump's victory "as a fulfillment of God's divine will."

Lance Wallnau, a celebrity evangelist who has spent decades calling on conservative Christians to occupy positions of power and influence over society, told followers on an election night livestream that Trump's victory had been prophesied years ago — a key step in God's plan to usher in a new era of Christian dominion around the world.

"There's a different dialogue about spirituality happening in America," said Wallnau, who had worked to mobilize Trump voters in swing states.

NBC noted that white evangelical support for Trump has not wavered since he pledged in early 2016 while running for the GOP presidential nomination that if he were elected, "Christianity will have power."

"If I'm there, you're going to have plenty of power, you don't need anybody else," Trump continued. "You're going to have somebody representing you very, very well. Remember that."

TRUMP PROMISES CHRISTIANS

Trump renewed that vow in the 2024 campaign, telling Christians they would be granted "power at a level that you've never used before."

He promised to crack down on the acceptance of transgender people in schools and in society. And his campaign said it would create a task force focused on "investigating all forms of illegal discrimination, harassment, and persecution against Christians in America."

While Trump, married three times and found liable for sexual abuse, might not seem an obvious fit to lead a religious movement, Wallnau and other evangelicals championed him as a flawed leader who had been anointed by God to save America from the demonic influence of Democrats, according to the NBC report.

That belief took on new fervor in July after Trump survived the first of two assassination attempts.

Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association said, according to Crosswalk.

"I thank God that @realDonaldTrump won this election! This win is historic in many ways. Millions and millions of people were praying, and I believe God heard their prayers. It's a win for the family. It's a win for the economy. It's a win for millions of unborn children.

"It's a win for freedom of speech. It's a win for religious liberty. It's a win for law and order. It's a win for American manufacturing. It's a win for coal miners. It's a win for farmers. It's a win for the oil and gas industry. It's a win for national security. It's a win against bureaucracy and government regulators. It's a win for freedom-loving people everywhere, not just here in America, but around the world."