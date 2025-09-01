FBI investigating Minnesota school shooting as a hate crime against Catholics

(Photo: Reuters / Andrew Gombert / Pool)Dannel Malloy, Governor of Connecticut speaks to mourners gathered at a vigil service for victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut in Decmeber 2012.

The FBI is investigating a shooting in the U.S. state of Minnesota as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics, the agency's director Kash Patel said after two children under the age of 11 were gunned down.

His statement came after a deadly mass shooting took place the morning of Aug. 27 at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis shortly after the start of the school day during an all-school Mass at the adjacent Annunciation Catholic Church.

Patel confirmed the suspected shooter in the Aug. 27 killing was identified as Robin Westman, who, according to Patel and other top administration officials, was identified as transgender, according to The Hill.

"The shooter has been identified as Robin Westman, a male born as Robert Westman," Patel posted on X.

"The FBI will continue to provide updates on our ongoing investigation, with the public as we are able."

The suspected gunman was also dead and believed to have taken his own life in the parking lot, America, the Jesuit Review reported after local police said there was no longer an active threat.

The Vatican said Pope Leo XIV "was profoundly saddened to learn of the loss of life and injuries following the shooting that took place at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, and he sent his heartfelt condolences and the assurance of spiritual closeness to all those affected by this terrible tragedy, especially the families now grieving the loss of a child," he wrote.

"While commending the souls of the deceased children to the love of Almighty God, his Holiness prays for the wounded as well as the first responders, medical personnel and clergy who are caring for them and their loved ones," Vatican Cardinal Parolin said.

"At this extremely difficult time, the Holy Father imparts to the Annunciation Catholic School community, the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis and the people of the greater Twin Cities metropolitan area his apostolic blessing as a pledge of peace, fortitude and consolation in the Lord Jesus."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Westman "targeted our most vulnerable: young children praying in their first morning Mass of the school year."

Two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed in the shooting at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis.

Seventeen others were injured, including 14 children.

The mass shooting at Annunciation appears to be the first of its kind involving a Catholic school since the 1999 Columbine High School massacre in Littleton, Colorado.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey joined O'Hara in speaking to media on the scene.

Dr. Thomas Wyatt, chair of emergency medicine at Hennepin County Medical Center, a Level 1 trauma center in downtown Minneapolis, also provided reporters an update on victims' status.

He said 11 patients were taken to HCMC, among them two adults and nine children, aged 6-14.

"Don't just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying," Frey said.

"They should be able to go to school or church in peace without the fear or risk of violence, and their parents should have the same assurance."

"There are no words that can capture the horror and the evil of this unspeakable act," he said.

The shooter initially opened fire through a window as children were in pews praying, then entered the church and fired all three firearms they were carrying, according to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

Bishop Kevin T. Kenney, auxiliary bishop of St. Paul and Minneapolis, who grew up attending Annunciation Parish, told local ABC affiliate KSTP, "It's just unbelievable that this could happen, still today."

The pastor of St. Olaf in downtown Minneapolis, said, "When I heard about the shooting this morning, I'm right down the street (from the hospital) ... I decided I better come over and just support the families and be here with them."

The White House ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor the victims of the shooting.

President Donald Trump said on the X social media platform that he has "been fully briefed" on the shooting.

"The FBI quickly responded, and they are on the scene," he said. "The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!"