Nuns criticize US cardinal's comments comparing Charlie Kirk to a saint

A congregation of New York City nuns has publicly criticized Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who is in charge of them, for likening assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk to St. Paul the Apostle.

The Sisters of Charity of New York condemned Kirk's recent killing but also insisted he was no "modern-day St. Paul" as Dolan, head of the Archdiocese of New York, said during a Sept. 19 appearance on the TV program "Fox & Friends," NBC News reported.

"What Cardinal Dolan may not have known is that many of Mr. Kirk's words were marked by racist, homophobic, transphobic, and anti-immigrant rhetoric, by violent pro-gun advocacy, and by the promotion of Christian nationalism," the sisters wrote in their statement.

"These prejudicial words do not reflect the qualities of a saint. To compare Mr. Kirk to St. Paul risks confusing the true witness of the Gospel and giving undue sanction to words and actions that hurt the very people Jesus calls us to love."

The Sisters of Charity are a prominent U.S. congregation of nuns founded more than 200 years ago by Elizabeth Ann Seton, the first American-born Catholic saint.

The nun's statement noted that a week earlier Dolan had helped celebrate the 50th anniversary of her canonization.

On Sept. 10, Kirk, an established conservative political activist, was assassinated while addressing an audience on the campus of Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah, in the United States.

In their statement, the nuns said, "For generations, the Sisters of Charity of New York have cared for immigrant families arriving with nothing but hope.

"While our direct service has changed, our commitment to those families endures. They deserve true examples of discipleship, not false prophets.

"In this moment, we reaffirm our mission: to walk with all people who are poor and marginalized, to welcome immigrants and refugees, to defend the dignity of LGBTQ persons, and to labor for peace in a world saturated with violence.

"These are the marks of authentic discipleship. These are the qualities of saints."

Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA and built a massive following with "The Charlie Kirk Show", taking his conservative message to college campuses.

NBC News reported his message resonated with students "who felt culturally isolated" and appreciated Kirk's willingness to take contrary positions on topics like transgender rights and affirmative action.

Kirk's murder shocked the United States and according to NBC ratcheted up fears about the spread of political violence that has, in recent months, targeted both Democrats and Republicans.

"The 31-year-old conservative activist was eulogized by President Donald Trump and other figures at a memorial Sunday in Arizona that had some of the hallmarks of an evangelical worship service."

At the service, there were frequent references to Kirk's Christian faith as well as prayers and songs.

His widow, Erika Kirk, in a speech said she forgave her husband's accused killer.

After Dolan's TV appearance, other Catholic critics accused the cardinal of glossing over Kirk's controversial comments about Black people, gay people and others, including the late Pope Francis.

"Any reflection on the legacy of Kirk cannot gloss over the pain and suffering that Kirk inflicted on innumerable people through his harsh, divisive and combative rhetoric," John Grosso wrote in the National Catholic Reporter.