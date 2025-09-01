Hollywood star Denzel Washington chooses faith over fame to 'follow the Lord'

(Photo: Wikipedia)Denzel Washington at the premiere of The Equalizer in 2014.

Denzel Washington, Academy Award-winning actor, is in the headlines again, not for his latest film, but for the way he has openly spoken about his Christian faith to the media.

Washington, who is an ordained Pentecostal minister, offered a powerful perspective on leadership, fame, and cancel culture.

In Washington's interview, he said:

"I don't follow anybody. I follow the Lord. That's it. That's the only following I'm doing is my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I'm not following anybody else on this planet. Period."

In a culture obsessed with social media followers, celebrity influence and public approval, Washington's words stood out as refreshingly countercultural, the online publication Charisma commented.

Billy Hallowell and Raj Nair of CBN reflected on the significance of Washington's stance according to Charisma.

After training at the American Conservatory Theater, Washington began his career in theater, acting in performances off-Broadway, according to Wikipedia.

He first came to prominence in the NBC medical drama series St. Elsewhere (1982–1988), and in the war film A Soldier's Story (1984).

Washington won Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor for playing an American Civil War soldier in the war drama Glory (1989) and for Best Actor for playing a corrupt police officer in the crime thriller Training Day (2001).

He was Oscar-nominated for his roles in Cry Freedom (1987), Malcolm X (1992), The Hurricane (1999), Flight (2012), Fences (2016), Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017), and The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021).

Hallowell noted that Washington, as one of the most powerful actors of his generation, could easily position himself as a leader in Hollywood, yet he chooses to defer to God's guidance instead.

Hallowell pointed out, "It's a really powerful message for the times in which we live to have somebody of his stature not make himself the leader, even though he could. He's saying, 'No, the leader is Jesus.'"

Hallowell emphasized the boldness of this perspective, noting that Washington's career has depended on public approval, yet he chooses not to let the opinions of others dictate his path.

This mirrors the experiences of other actors who have faced fame's highs and lows, such as Chris Pratt and Will Smith, who have also spoken about the emptiness that comes from seeking approval through celebrity status, according to Charisma.

As Hallowell said, "If people cancel you or get upset, then that's their problem. He doesn't care."