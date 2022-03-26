Denzel Washington credits 'Grace of God' for his talents, success

(Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT WEST)U.S. actor and cast member Denzel Washington arrives for a photocall to promote his feature film ''The Equalizer'', on the first day of the 62nd San Sebastian Film Festival, in San Sebastian September 19, 2014.

Award-winning actor, producer and director Denzel Washington says that the many blessings bestowed on him in his long-standing successful career are thanks to God.

Interviewed on Showtime's "Desus & Mero," hosted by podcasters Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, Washington talked about his new film The Tragedy of Macbeth, and what he's learned over the course of his career, CBN News reported.

The 67-year-old Hollywood personality has long been open about his faith and credits his success to the prayers that have come from so many over the years.

Washington was asked how he was able to play so many different roles, and he recalled a moment when a mentor stressed the importance of strengthening his skills.

"One of the lessons I learned was taught by my mentor at the boy's club, now the boy's and girl's club, Billy Thomas," Washington said.

"I was running track and a new guy joined the team. Billy could see I was out of character because this guy was faster than me. He said, 'yeah Denzel, he's faster than you but he doesn't have the fundamentals.' He said, 'your natural ability will only take you so far.'"

He said, "So when I got to the place, by the grace of God, I realized I was given this ability to act and direct but I remembered my natural ability would only take me so far. I had to study more, I had to get deeper ... I had to learn more. That's what I did and it paid off and it's paying off now."

The actor was asked to share an important lesson in Hollywood that everyone should know.

"One of the most important lessons in life that you should know is to remember to have an attitude of gratitude, of humility, understand where the gift comes from," Washington declared. "It's not mine ... it's been given to me by the grace of God."

Cinema Blend reported that Washington was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in Macbeth.

The award show takes place this Sunday. Washington, a 9-time Oscar nominee, won the coveted award twice, once for his performance in Glory (1990) and again for his performance in Training Day (2001).