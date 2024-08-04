Trump saying, 'I had God on my side' gets worldwide coverage

(Screenshot from TV footage of Trump using the Bible as a prop.)

If Joe Biden had said, "God is on my side," it is likely hardly anyone would have blinked, but when Donald Trump uttered the words, he drew worldwide attention.

Trump said he had "God on his side" in his first speech since narrowly surviving an assassination attempt on July 13.

The US Republican Party presidential nominee described "blood pouring everywhere" as he spoke of how the attempt on his life unfolded last Saturday, Sky News reported on July 19.

When the former president appeared on stage at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, the party's presidential nominee recounted details of the attack, which saw him shot in the ear at a Pennsylvania rally.

The BBC reported that Trump got a rapturous welcome at the Republican convention.

Speaking with a bandaged ear, the 78-year-old Trump said the bullet "came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life".

He told his audience: "I'll tell you what happened, and you'll never hear it from me a second time because it's too painful."

Melania, Trump's wife joined him on the stage.

He said: "I heard a loud whizzing sound and felt something hit me really, really hard on my right ear,

"I said to myself, 'Wow, what was that? It can only be a bullet, and moved my right hand to my ear, brought it down, and my hand was covered with blood.

"I immediately knew it was very serious, that we were under attack, and in one movement, proceeded to drop to the ground."

"There was blood pouring everywhere, and yet, in a certain way I felt very safe because I had God on my side.

"The amazing thing is that prior to the shot, if I had not moved my head at the very last instant, the assassin's bullet would have perfectly hit its mark, and I would not be here tonight."

When he told the Milwaukee crowd he was "not supposed to be here," the delegates chanted back, "Yes you are."

NOT SHOWING EVIDENCE

Without showing evidence, Trump claimed his criminal charges were part of a Democratic Party conspiracy and predicted Biden's leadership would lead to "World War Three," describing what he called an "invasion" of migrants over the Mexican border.

He also repeated his false claim that Democrats stole the 2020 election.

Trump warned that the specter of "war like no other" hangs over the South China Sea, the Capital Brief reported.

The Economist reported, "While mourning the bystander who perished and others who were injured, Americans can breathe a sigh of relief that the assassin failed in his objective.

"For an already fraught election to be decided by a bullet would be appalling. For one unbalanced man to veto the democratic preferences of tens of millions of voters would be an outrage."