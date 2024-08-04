World Council of Churches moves offices to new Ecumenical Centre in Kyoto

(Photo: Ivars Kupcis/WCC)New offices of the World Council of Churches and the Ecumenical Centre in Kyoto building of the Green Village development, Geneva, Switzerland.

The new Ecumenical Centre—where the World Council of Churches will spend at least the next three years—is in Kyoto adjacent to the old one but is sparkling and new.

Kyoto isn't in Japan—it's in the Green Village in Geneva, Switzerland which has buildings named for cities that hosted major climate talks.

At the heart of Geneva's international community, the Green Village includes residential buildings, offices, and a hotel, all integrated into a green and technologically advanced environment.

Moving the WCC to a new home brings joy, excitement, and a bit of uncertainty—even if the move is temporary.

"The move has been smooth and exciting as we invite and embrace a new modern space and new working methods that encourage greater teamwork and collaboration," said WCC general secretary Rev. Jerry Pillay.

"I am so pleased that the WCC staff have responded well to the change and exemplify a positive and supportive spirit to the new developments since change is often difficult. We look forward with joy to the new things God is doing amongst us."

GREEN VILLAGE

The Green Village surrounds the existing Ecumenical Centre of the World Council of Churches, built in the 1960s by the Honegger brothers, renowned Geneva architects, and classified as a historical monument by the canton of Geneva.

As the WCC moved out of the original Ecumenical Centre, many remembered the building's rich history, as Rev. Odair Pedroso Mateus outlined in his essay "The World Council of Churches in Geneva: A pilgrimage to places of ecumenical memory."

The ACT Alliance is also newly settled in the Kyoto building. ACT general secretary Rudelmar Bueno de Faria echoed Pillay's sentiment.

"We are delighted that the Ecumenical Centre has temporarily relocated to the new climate-friendly building, Kyoto. This move implies a crucial step towards sustainability and environmental stewardship, reflecting our commitment to care for God's creation," he said.

"While many cherished memories and traditions from our historical Ecumenical Centre accompany us to this new location, we find encouragement in knowing that, in a few years, we will return to a renewed and revitalized building."

Naja Chidiac, the WCC's real estate project manager, explained that no new furniture was purchased in the spirit of sustainability.

"Instead, we adeptly repurposed all existing pieces, achieving a visually appealing and highly functional outcome," said Chidiac, noting a lot of effort went into the move.

"The transition to Kyoto presented a significant challenge, given that the WCC had resided in its former premises for over half a century. The new location is but a third of the original space."

LIGHT AND AIRY

The Kyoto building, which is light and airy, also received a thumbs-up from an ecumenical partner, the Focolare Movement, which is ecumenical and was launched by the Roman Catholic Church.

"As the Focolare Movement, we are considered a sister organization of the WCC," said Christian Müggler, who heads the Focolare Movement at the Ecumenical Centre.

"I'm pleased about how the move was realized and grateful for every support received by excellent moving teamwork among the WCC staff. The new modern space is nice. Thank you!"

The move ushered in uncertainty for the WCC staff but in a fine new, airy building.

WCC project assistant Lona Lupai said, "The move happened well, though at the time some staff were busy preparing meetings and the like.

"There is no cafeteria, so staff must get used to a small kitchen for coffee and lunch breaks."

"I guess for now, as we try to manage with the arrangements, we have an open space; the offices are fresher," said Lupai.

For Roshan Michael Rajaratne, a WCC contributions accountant, the move was a pleasant surprise.

"I had an urgent report to prepare on the day of the move. To my surprise, everything was set up in the new office, and I was able to start work 15 minutes after arriving. Thanks to colleagues who made the move so easy," said Rajaratne.

"After working 17 years in my office in the Ecumenical Centre, I wondered if I could adapt to sharing. After one week, all looks good, and I am fully settled."

And for receptionist Nayrobi Perez, who represents the face of the WCC for visitors, the move is overall positive.

"For me, moving into this new premises is quite challenging but in a positive way,¨ said Perez.

"Also, the building is modern, and I am taking advantage of it. In another way, the kitchenette brings together colleagues during breaks, thereby breaking unnecessary communication barriers."

Nestled in the heart of international Geneva, it offers office space, and a residential building.

The administrative areas are dedicated to international organizations, nongovernmental organizations, and private companies.

The WCC has worked with the Implenia company on the Green Village, discussing sustainability values that are now finding expression in this project.