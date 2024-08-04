Christian group calls for release of people arrested in Cuban protests 3 years ago

(Photo: REUTERS / Desmond Boylan)A taxi passes beside a billboard against the blockade in Havana October 29, 2013. The U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly for the 22nd time to condemn the U.S. economic embargo against Cuba, whose foreign minister said the American policy in place since 1959 was barbaric and amounted to genocide. There were 188 votes for the non-binding resolution, entitled "Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba," in the 193-nation General Assembly. The only country that joined the United States in voting against the resolution was Israel. The billboard reads, 'Blockade, the longest genocide in history'. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Christian Solidarity Worldwide has called for the liberation of all political prisoners in Cuba, including Christians, three years after mass protests in the country.

Related World Council of Churches head meets with Cuban president in Havana

Role of churches in Colombia's peace process praised at Global Christian Forum gathering

UN committee refuses to accredit Christian religious freedom group

World Council of Churches hails meeting of Pope Francis and Russian patriarch

Pope Francis to meet with Russian Patriarch Kirill in Cuba

UN human rights chief urges Cuba to halt harassment of activists

Barack Obama meets Pope Francis in US after Cuba visit

UN rights office calls for inquiry into Angolan 'sect' massacre

Cuban president Castro says Pope Francis may get him back to church

Pope Francis to stop off in Cuba on way to United States

Cuban, Latin American, US, world churches speak up for normalizing of Cuba-US relations

Vatican played key role in US-Cuba rapprochement, says Obama

UN hears testimony that contradicts Cuban account of dissident's death

US church leaders urge Obama administration to talk to Cuba

Cuba makes Good Friday an official holiday

Numerous religious leaders across the Caribbean island have reported to CSW that they received official warnings from Cuban government officials not to leave their homes on July 11 or 12.

"Three years ago, thousands of men and women came out to the streets of cities and towns across Cuba and lifted up their voice in a cry for homeland, life and freedom," CSW's CEO Scot Bower said.

"Rather than listen to his people, President Miguel Diaz-Canel and the government he leads have responded with harsh repression."

He said the result has been a spike in the number of political prisoners, mass emigration on a scale not seen before in Cuba's history, severe economic hardship, critical shortages of basic necessities, including food, and failing utilities across the island.

"We stand with those who continue to call for a free and democratic Cuba where the human rights of all are upheld, and we urge the international community to do the same," said Bower.

Of Cuba's population of nearly 11 million, almost 59 percent are said to be Christians, according to the CIA website.

CSW called for human rights reforms, particularly regarding freedom of religion or belief.

Among those imprisoned for protesting were Christians, including pastors.

Several faith leaders reported receiving formal notifications from Cuban authorities instructing them not to leave their homes on July 11 and 12.

Independent Protestant pastor Lorenzo Rosales Fajardo, and Afro-Cuban Yoruba faith leaders Loreto Hernández Garcia and Donaida Pérez Paseiro, were arrested and jailed for their participation in impromptu demonstrations across Cuba on July 11, 2021.

The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has declared Pastor Rosales Fajardo to be wrongfully imprisoned, Premier Christian News reported.

- AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

Amnesty International has acknowledged Hernández Garcia and Pérez Paseiro as prisoners of conscience, and the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has listed all three on its "Frank R. Wolf Freedom of Religion or Belief Victims List."

Frequently, Cuban authorities breach the Nelson Mandela Rules (The UN Standard Minimum Rights for the Treatment of Prisoners).

CSW said there are multiple instances of political detainees being deprived of their right to religious visits, or to retain a Bible in maximum security jails across Cuba.

In many cases, family members of prisoners who have sought to officially request a religious visit for their loved one have faced temporary detention and intimidation and have been prohibited from attending worship services or entering sacred places.