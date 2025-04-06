Albania's Orthodox Church, once silenced by communism, enthrones new Archbishop Ioannis of Tirana, Durrës, and All Albania

(Photo: Elvis Gorica/Orthodox Church of Albania)Archbishop Ioannis of Tirana, Durrës, and All Albania who was enthroned at the Resurrection of Christ Orthodox Cathedral, Tirana, Albania, on March 29, 2025.

Albania's Orthodox Church has enthroned new Archbishop Ioannis of Tirana, Durrës, and All Albania, the newly elected primate of the Orthodox Church of Albania, a church that withstood attempts to decimate it during the communist era.

He was enthroned on March 29 in the Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ in Tirana, the World Council of Churches reported.

The historic moment marked a new era for the Orthodox Church of Albania, following the passing of the late Archbishop Anastasios, a champion of the ecumenical movement.

The ceremony was held in the presence of representatives from Orthodox churches, diplomatic missions, religious leaders, government officials, and a multitude of faithful.

The encyclical of the Holy Synod, appointing the new archbishop, was read by Bishop Anastasios of Krujë, followed by the official enthronement service and a series of addresses.

Metropolitan Nikolaos of Apollonia and Fier was the first to address the new primate, handing him the pastoral staff on behalf of the Holy Synod.

He was followed by Fr Alexios Donis, a clergyman of the Archdiocese of Tirana, and then by Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, representing Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

The final address was delivered by the president of the Republic of Albania, Bajram Begaj.

In his enthronement speech, Archbishop Ioannis expressed deep gratitude to God and to all who had contributed to the progress of the Church of Albania.

"During the second half of the 20th century, the Church faced atrocious communist persecution," said the archbishop.

"The entire material and human infrastructure were destroyed. Churches and monasteries were demolished or turned into stables, warehouses, etc. The persecutors demolished the outer walls, but they could not destroy the faith within the hearts of the people.

- THOUSANDS PERSECUTED

"Thousands of pious men and women were persecuted and exhausted because of their faith, and many even gave their lives. It was precisely the testimony of these people that inspired thousands of others to keep the Christian faith and make it the centre of their lives.

"By their example, they fulfilled the Lord's promise that "on this rock I will build My church, and the gates of Hades shall not prevail against it." (Matthew 16:17-18).

The archbishop said that at the end of the 20th century, the Orthodox Church, like all other religious communities in the country, found itself completely destroyed and "her rebirth seemed like an impossible mission."

Ioannis thanked the martyrs of Illyria, who spread the light of faith throughout the regions we now live in through their blood and lives; the saints who kept the flame of faith alive across the centuries; and the new martyrs, who, during an especially difficult time for the Church and the country, gave their lives to preserve their faith, national identity, and language.

He made special mention of his predecessors, particularly Fan Noli and Archbishop Anastasios, of whom he said: "Not only did he succeed in rebuilding the church's physical structure and infrastructure, but his greatest effort was to cultivate a church where God is worshipped 'in spirit and in truth.'"

Archbishop Ioannis outlined seven main priorities for his ministry.

These are: the preservation of Holy Tradition, the strengthening of unity within the church, the balance between the "Gospel of the Kingdom" and the "Social Gospel," the protection of the values of marriage and family, the preservation and promotion of interreligious coexistence in Albania, the encouragement of young people to love and remain in their homeland, and the cultivation of relationships with other churches and religious communities.