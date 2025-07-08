23 young girls missing from Christian camp after devastating Texas floods

(Photo: Office of the Texas Governor)Governor Greg Abbott provides an update during a press conference at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Texas' response to severe flooding impacting Kerr County and surrounding communities on July 6, 2025

At least 24 people have died in Kerr County, and one person has died in Kendall County, after the catastrophic floods hit central Texas on July 4, CNN reported.

Patrick stated in a press conference that 23 girls remain unaccounted for out of 750 from Camp Mystic, a Christian girls-only summer camp located near the Guadalupe River, according to the Dallas outlet WFAA.

(Floods in the river caused it to reach its second-highest height ever, according to ABC affiliate Eyewitness News.)

In a statement on July 4, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state "is providing all necessary resources to Kerrville, Ingram, Hunt, and the entire Texas Hill Country dealing with these devastating floods."

"The State of Texas today has mobilized additional resources in addition to the resources sent in preparation for the storms," he continued. "I urge Texans to heed guidance from state and local officials and monitor local forecasts to avoid driving into flooded areas."

The floods were caused by sudden downpours of up to 380 mm according to The Associated Press.

But scientists say that in recent years, human-driven climate change has made extreme weather events such as floods, droughts, and heat waves more frequent and more intense.

US President Donald Trump declared the situation a major disaster, freeing up resources to help state officials cope with the crisis.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was also sending resources to Texas.

In a press conference on Sunday, local time, a journalist asked officials if six vacancies at the National Weather Service contributed to the surprise warning.

Officials said it was a "good question" and they would "look into it", Australia's ABC reported.

The administration of President Trump has overseen thousands of job cuts from the National Weather Service's parent agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, leaving many weather offices understaffed, former NOAA director Rick Spinrad said.