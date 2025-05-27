U.S. bishops not letting Trump have it all his way

(Photo: © Peter Kenny)Steve Bannon has predicted there will be friction between U.S. President Donald Trump and the country's Catholic bishops. Photo taken in 2019.

The United States' President Donald Trump likes to have his way, but he is not entirely getting it with the Roman Catholic Church, where a substantial number of his voters worship.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) appears to be at odds with the Trump administration over some of its policies, according to Newsweek on May 24.

The preceding week, the USCCB, the official assembly of the Catholic Church in the United States, criticized U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for rescinding a policy that gave guidance on the care, custody, and documentation of pregnant women they encounter.

"It is deeply troubling and inexcusable that measures intended to ensure the basic safety of pregnant mothers and their young children while in government custody could be rescinded with such indifference toward the vulnerability of those involved," said Bishop Mark J. Seitz, of El Paso, Texas, chairman of the USCCB Committee on Migration.

And pushback against Trump has also come from the Episcopal Church's migration service, which refused a Trump request to resettle South Africans who were granted a fast-tracked refugee status, MSNBC reported on May 18.

The moved ended a nearly 40-year resettlement partnership with the federal government, said Bishop Matthew Heyd of the Episcopal Diocese of New York .

Meanwhile, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Pete Flores released the memo, circulated internally but not announced, on May 5, showing that four policies were determined "either obsolete or misaligned with current Agency guidance and immigration enforcement priorities."

One of them was the 2022 memo "Processing of Pregnant, and Postpartum Noncitizens and Infants," which spells out guidelines for CPB, including offering a medical assessment to all pregnant women and making sure breast-feeding mothers have access to privacy and rest facilities.

"This decision is all the more concerning as the Administration simultaneously ramps up family detention in place of safer, more cost-effective alternatives to detention," Seitz said.

"Let us be clear: protecting pregnant mothers and their children can never be considered 'obsolete.' This principle irrefutably extends to noncitizens in immigration detention, each of whom possesses an inviolable, God-given dignity that must be respected.

"We urge the Administration to reissue guidance that adequately reflects and affirms the increased standard of care due to this vulnerable population while in government custody."

Earlier the BBC reported on May 5 that any jubilation on the American Make America Great Again about the new pontiff, Pope Leo XIV, dissipated as key voices from Donald Trump's Maga movement came to a disappointed conclusion: the first American Pope does not appear to be "America first."

The BBC said little was known about the political leanings of Pope Leo XIV, who was born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago.

It said he had raised concerns for the poor and immigrants, and chosen a name that may reference more liberal church leadership.

The report also said the new Pope appears to have both supported the liberal-leaning Pope Francis and criticised Trump's policies on social media.

Still the president had said little about Leo's election except that it was a "great honour" for the United States.

However, some of Trump's most foremost supporters were quick to attack Pope Leo, lambasting him as a possible challenge to Trump and on the perception that he will follow Pope Francis in areas like immigration.

"I mean it's kind of jaw-dropping," Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon told the BBC, speaking of Pope Leo's election.

"It is shocking to me that a guy could be selected to be the Pope that had had the Twitter feed and the statements he's had against American senior politicians," said Bannon, a hard-right Trump loyalist, practising Catholic and former altar boy.

He predicted that there would be "definitely friction" between Leo and Trump.