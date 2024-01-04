'Jesus Revolution' and 'Chosen' directors, ex-Netflix exec, raise $75M to set up faith-based studio

(Photo: Courtesy of Lionsgate)Jesus Revolution cast.

Two U.S. movie industry professionals have raised more than $75 million to fund a studio that seeks to elevate production values for faith-based, uplifting and inspirational movies and TV shows.

Variety.com reported that director-producer Jon Erwin ("Jesus Revolution," "Woodlawn") and former YouTube and Netflix executive Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten have joined forces to create the Wonder Project.

It is a production company based in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas. The pair see an enormous opportunity to establish a premium brand for faith-based and faith-infused content that is rooted in Christian traditions.

Lionsgate, producer Jason Blum, United Talent Agency, Sovereign's Capital and Powerhouse Capital are among the notables who have contributed to more than $75 million seeding funds and Series A funding raised to date.

Merryman Hoogstraten serves as CEO; Erwin is chief creative officer. Dallas Jenkins, the independent producer-director behind the drama series "The Chosen," which revolves around the life of Jesus, will act as special adviser to the company.

DIRECTOR PART OF AUDIENCE

"I know there's opportunity here because I'm part of this audience," Erwin told Variety. "My wife and I have four kids. There's an audience that I serve with the content that we make. I need more of this in my home."

The two Hollywood alums see an enormous opportunity to establish a premium brand for faith-based and faith-infused content rooted in Christian traditions, according to the outlet, CBN reported.

"I know there's opportunity here because I'm part of this audience," Erwin told Variety. "My wife and I have four kids. There's an audience that I serve with the content that we make. I need more of this in my home."

Besides developing its own distribution and streaming opportunities, the WONDER Project will also step up the scale and scope of its original content, aiming to sell television series and movies to mainstream media networks, streaming platforms, and film distribution companies.

The Wonder Project was founded by Chief Content Officer Erwin and overseen by CEO Hoogstraten, Deadline reported.

It will look to create premium film and TV content for what they see as a huge audience that has traditionally been underserved by the entertainment industry.

They'll aim to build on the marked success in this arena of such recent titles as The Chosen and The Sound of Freedom, as well as older works like The Passion of the Christ, Heaven is for Real, I Can Only Imagine, War Room, Miracles from Heaven, and Soul Surfer, as they build their global audience.

Merryman Hoogstraten also includes her family as the audience for Wonder Project content.

From her past experience in steering content partnerships for YouTube and content acquisition for Netflix, she's also well aware of the demand for inspiration and uplifting programming with multi-generational appeal, Variey reported.

The blurb on the formiing of the group says, "Established by pioneers in the industry, The WONDER Project is a beacon for values-driven content. With a commitment to unparalleled quality and genuine narratives, WP aims to serve a global audience yearning for content that mirrors their core principles."