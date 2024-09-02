Students at Global Theological Institute will now earn Geneva University credits

(© Peter Kenny)Bossey students after a morning church service at the World Council of Churches Ecumenical Institute at Château de Bossey in Switzerland on Oct. 28, 2019.

Students who complete the World Council of Churches Global Ecumenical Theological Institute will now receive academic credits and a certificate from the University of Geneva.

The WCC said this is a new addition to the institute, which has offered courses for students worldwide for more than a decade.

The Global Ecumenical Theological Institute is a student program in which about 100 participants from different parts of the world are trained in ecumenical theology in an intensive seminar lasting six weeks.

The course entails four weeks of distance learning and weeks of residential.

"They actively experience the work of the ecumenical movement worldwide," explained Rev. Benjamin Simon, director of the WCC Commission on Ecumenical Education and Formation and dean of the WCC's Ecumenical Institute at Bossey.

The global institute has always taken place at the same time as other major WCC events so that young colleagues can gain insights and contribute their positions and opinions to a wider ecumenical audience, according to Simon.

WCC said the flagship program produces graduates who are leaders in church or academic positions, contributing their experience from the global ecumenical movement.

The next Global Ecumenical Theological Institute will take place in conjunction with the WCC Sixth World Conference on Faith and Order.

This ill be held under the theme "Where now for visible unity?" from Oct. 24-28, at the Papal Logos Center in Wadi El Natroun, Egypt.

The current and all Global Ecumenical Theological Institutes will be accredited by the University of Geneva with 10 credits within the European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System.

Students will obtain a Certificate of Advanced Studies in Global Ecumenical Theology.

"This academic accreditation confirms the academic and content-wise valuable curriculum," said Simon.

He said, "It increases the attractiveness of this program for students to participate and thus be able to have it credited for their studies.

"Young ecumenists are trained and involved actively to include transformative thoughts and ideas into the ecumenical movement."