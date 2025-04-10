Harvard Divinity School culls study initiative, cuts staff following Trump criticism

(Photo: U.S. National Register of Historic Places)Memorial Hall at Harvard University where satanic occultists had planned to hold a black mass in May, 2014 that was called off after Catholic Church opposition.

Harvard Divinity School has said it is pausing its Religion, Conflict, and Peace Initiative, a program focused on Israel-Palestine as a case study.

On April 2, the prestigious school cut the last remaining position in the initiative, the National Catholic Reporter (NCR) said quoting Religion News Service.

Hilary Rantisi, an associate director of the program, said she was informed that her post was not being renewed.

She is also the sole Palestinian American staff member at the divinity school. The end of June is her last, but she did not comment further to NCR.

The Harvard school did not comment but released a statement: "Strategic Planning Update."

"These changes coincide with long- and short-term budgetary issues related to RCPI's loss of financial support and additional reductions to the School's budget that will take effect next fiscal year," the Harvard school commented.

"These efforts will help shape the future vision of HDS rooted in its mission to educate students of religion for thoughtful and ethical leadership, professional service, and ministry for many years to come."

It said it aimed "to pause the Religion, Conflict, and Peace Initiative (RCPI) in order to rethink its focus and reimagine its future."

The news followed events that included the departure of two leaders of Harvard University's Center for Middle Eastern Studies and the suspension of the Harvard School of Public Health's partnership with Birzeit University in the West Bank of Jerusalem.

The administration of President Donald Trump is threatening to cut $9 billion in contracts and grants for failing to protect Jewish students from antisemitism and promoting "divisive ideologies over free inquiry."

The Trump administration had indicated it might yank hundreds of millions in federal funds from Columbia University and the University of Pennsylvania, two of the country's top universities, for failing to address accusations of antisemitism on the campuses.