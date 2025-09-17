Catholic priest takes helm at World Council of Churches Ecumenical Institute at Bossey

(Photo: © Peter Kenny)Dr. Benjamin Simon, outgoing Professor of Ecumenical Missiology at the Ecumenical Institute, Bossey (L); Dr. Isabel Phiri, World Council of Churches deputy general secretary for Public Witness and Diakonia; Fr. Lawrence Iwuamadi, Professor of Ecumenical Biblical Hermeneutics at the Ecumenical Institute in Bossey, Switzerland and Dr. Dietrich Werner discuss the Anthology of African Christianity at the Ecumenical Centre in Geneva on Feb. 15, 2017.

A Roman Catholic priest from Nigeria, Father Lawrence Iwuamadi, is the new academic dean of the World Council of Churches' Ecumenical Institute at Bossey, just outside Geneva.

It is not the first time Father Larence has held the position at the world-renowned institute, and he sees this term as looking to strengthen Bossey's role as a hub for ecumenical theological education in the context of today's global challenges.

"Bossey has always been more than an academic institution — it is a living laboratory of ecumenism, where learning, prayer, and community life are woven together," the dean told the World Council of Churches.

"In a world marked by fragmentation, polarization, and rapid change, this mission is not only relevant; it is urgently needed."

The students who started this academic year come from 23 different countries from all the continents.

They will now pursue a Certificate of Advanced Studies in Ecumenical Studies, a Complementary Certificate in Ecumenical Studies, or a Master of Advanced Studies in Ecumenical Studies.

Lawrence Iwuamadi is a priest of the Archdiocese of Owerri, in Nigeria.

He obtained his licentiate degree in Sacred Scriptures (SSL) from the Pontifical Biblical Institute in Rome and his Ph.D. in biblical theology from the Pontifical Gregorian University, also in Rome.

Before being appointed to the Ecumenical Institute in 2012 by the Vatican, he taught Fundamental Scriptures, Greek, and New Testament Theology at the Seat of Wisdom Seminary in Owerri.

He noted that he is returning to his role after gaining more experience and having served as the academic dean from 2018 to 2021.

- SPEAKING TO GLOBAL REALITIES

"First, I think it is important to ensure our curriculum speaks directly to today's global realities — integrating themes such as interfaith engagement, ecological theology, migration, and displacement, and the ethical challenges of digital transformation.

"This will equip our students to lead with both theological depth and contextual awareness," said Lawrence.

He laid out priorities that build on past achievements and expand the institute's reach through hybrid and online learning.

"By doing so, we can welcome voices from regions and communities unable to join us physically, enriching our dialogue and extending Bossey's influence far beyond our campus."

Another critical point is deepening partnerships – with academic institutions, member churches of the WCC, and other ecumenical bodies.

"The initial goal is to establish a functional Bossey alumni network that connects the many regional and national Bossey alumni groups," said Lawrence.

He noted that preserving and enriching the residential, intercultural community life keeps Bossey unique with the daily practice of living, worshipping, and learning together across traditions and cultures.

He noted that 2026 will mark the 80th anniversary of the Ecumenical Institute at Bossey.

The institute was founded after an epoch of division that led to the Second World War, and Bossey has continued to be a place where young and future church leaders meet not only to study but to share and "work through the pain of disagreements."

"My vision is for Bossey to be not only a meeting place for young people coming from all over and from different churches, but a place of transformation — sending out future leaders who can navigate complexity with wisdom, speak truth with love, and embody the unity for which Christ prayed," said Lawrence.