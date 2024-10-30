World Council of Churches and Pentecostal Joint Consultative Group meet in Geneva

(Photo: Gloria Charles/WCC)The Joint Consultative Group between the World Council of Churches and the Pentecostal World Fellowship which met in Bossey, Switzerland in October 2024.

The ecumenicals and the Pentecostals, representing two significant strands of Christians, have not joined forces in a new move toward greater Christian unity in one group, but they are talking to each other.

A Joint Consultative Group between the World Council of Churches and the Pentecostal World Fellowship met from Oct. 18-22 at the WCC's Ecumenical Institute at Bossey just outside Geneva.

The WCC headlined its communique; "WCC, Pentecostal Joint Consultative Group reflects on "faith in service and love for one another."

The communiqué described the primary objectives: to foster relationships among participants, share the priorities of the parent bodies, provide a comprehensive understanding of the history and accomplishments of the group so far.

It said they would reflect on the terms of reference for the current mandate, engage in Bible studies, share personal faith journeys and ecclesial stories, reflect on foundations of faith, determine the methodologies for future work, and engage inter-generationally with the students of the Ecumenical Institute at Bossey.

Daily sessions were accompanied by morning and evening prayers organized by students at the Bossey institute or group members.

The Joint Consultative Group heard four presentations on the foundations of faith, including creeds and councils, marks of the church, baptism, and Nicaea and the Spirit.

They said they came together for prayer, study, and fellowship in the power of the Resurrection.

The communique concluded with the group giving thanks to God for this opportunity to serve the church and expressing gratitude for the generous hospitality of the WCC.

"The JCG prays that future gatherings continue to reflect the grace of the Triune God, guiding us to live out our faith in service and love for one another," the communique concluded.

The WCC brings 352 member churches in more than 120 countries and territories globally representing over 580 million Christians and including most of the world's Orthodox churches, many Anglican, Baptist, Lutheran, Methodist and Reformed churches, as well as many United and Independent churches.

The Pentecostal World Fellowship is an international fellowship of Evangelical Pentecostal churches and denominations with its headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

It says it is a cooperative body of Pentecostal churches and groups worldwide and is not a legislative organ to any national entity, but it is rather a coalition of commitment for the furtherance of the gospel to the ends of the world and thus shall function as a facilitator of vision and mission:

The Pentecostal World Fellowship was founded in 1947 in Zürich, Switzerland, during a conference of Pentecostal leaders.