Ukrainian war chaplain shares his Easter celebration with troops on the frontlines

(Photo: Courtesy Anatoliy Raychynets)Volunteer chaplain Rev. Anatoliy Raychynets of the Ukrainian Evangelical Church and the Ukrainian Bible Society says, "People who pray for us and with us—you are angels sent from God" after visiting Ukraine's frontline in the war against Russia's invasion in April 2025.

War chaplain Rev. Anatoliy Raychynets has shared how he helped troops on the frontline resisting Russia's invasion celebrate Easter this year and how he gave the soldiers Bibles.

Raychynets is the head of external relations of the Ukrainian Evangelical Church and deputy general secretary of the Ukrainian Bible Society.

As a chaplain, he has shared his prayers and messages with Ukrainian men and women serving on the frontlines of the war and the World Council of Churches carrried his story.

The was has raged heavily since Russian launched an invastion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Part of the ecumenical chaplaincy service, Rev. Anatoliy is delivering Bibles and Easter treats to the Ukrainian men and women defending their country on the frontlines of the war. Photo: Courtesy of Anatoliy Raychynets

The pastor is part of an ecumenical chaplaincy delegation that includes clergy in Ukraine from the Baptist Church, Ukrainian Evangelical Church, the Roman Catholic Church, and Orthodox churches.

The delegation left Kyiv for the frontlines on Easter Sunday.

On April 24, as Raychynets and the chaplaincy delegation continued to bring Easter tidings to men and women, he shared what he witnessed and passed on to the World Council of Churches.

"They have been mobilized to serve, and many of them would very much like to be in church, so to bring the Gospel here is a great joy, and there is so much gratefulness, because it means so much to those who are in very different circumstances," he said.

For the chaplains, this work during the week after Easter brings a lot of joy, but also challenges that often seem insurmountable.

"We are still here, and this week, all week, we have unit after unit asking us: can you come here? Can you pray, read, and sing with us?" said Raychynets.

On April 24, he received the news that Russian strikes killed at least nine people and injured 70 others in an overnight attack on Kyiv.

"Early this morning, I got a message from Kyiv that the strike was close to my apartment, where I live with my family," he said. "And here on the frontlines, it's nonstop Russian attacks."

Raychynets asks for prayers that he and the other chaplains remain strong enough to share a message of hope with people who desperately want to hear it.

"When Jesus had been praying, he took with him three other disciples to pray together because he knew what kind of pain and torture he needed to go through—and how horrible is crucifixion," said the chaplain.

"Jesus asked someone to be with him and support him in his prayers," said Raychynets. "I ask my brother and sister soldiers here: did God save Jesus from pain? Did God save Jesus from torture? Nope."

But God did send angels to support Jesus, Raychynets pointed out.

"In Ukraine, we read in the Bible about the angels who served Jesus," he said.

"What we are experiencing right now, is, just as Jesus in Gethsemane had angels come to give him strength, that we would have the world with us, praying with us, and giving us strength in Ukraine."

Raychynets said he has been preaching this week on the idea that God is with us through angels, serving, helping, and caring for us.

"It gives us so much courage," he said. "We are in danger. We need to jump out of cars and hide ourselves in the forest, hide ourselves in the forest for an hour, because drones are targeting cars."

Yet, he added, he sees God's protection and sees God's miracles every day.

"Ukraine is still Ukraine," he said. "What we experience is that, God is with us."