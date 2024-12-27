Pope Francis' Christmas message calls for 'lasting peace' in Ukraine

(Photo: Courtesy Vatican News)Pope Francis waving to the crowds in Saint Peter's Square on Christmas Day 2024.

Pope Francis has called for negotiations to end Ukraine's war in a Christmas Day message where he appealed for the laying down of weapons in global conflicts and reconciliation between enemies.

Francis urged people from "all nations" to find courage in 2025 "to silence the sounds of arms and overcome divisions" plaguing the world, from the Middle East to Ukraine, Africa to Asia as he addressed crowds assembled at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican.

The 88-year-old pontiff's remarks came hours after a massive aerial attack by Russia and follow his push for a negotiated peace settlement to end the war in Ukraine, CNN reported as Rome preparers for a "Jubilee Year" celebrated every 25 years.

Months of increased bombardment by Russia have left Ukraine badly hit as the war continues into a third winter since Moscow's forces invaded.

"I invite every individual, and all people of all nations ... to become pilgrims of hope, to silence the sounds of arms and overcome divisions,'' the Pope said from St. Peter's Basilica to crowds of people below, NPR reported.

"May the sound of arms be silenced in war-torn Ukraine!" Francis said during his traditional "Urbi et Orbi" ("To the city and to the world") address and blessing.

"May there be the boldness needed to open the door to negotiation and to gestures of dialogue and encounter, in order to achieve a just and lasting peace."

In the past the Pope had even suggested Ukraine should have the "courage of the white flag," remarks that were criticized by Kyiv, according to CNN.

A peace deal to end the Ukraine war has become more likely following the re-election as U.S. President of Donald Trump, who says he can end the conflict.

Ukraine President Volodmyr Zelensky has recently signaled he is willing to enter into negotiations to end the war according to CNN.

While Francis has not laid out a detailed position on what a peace deal would look like in Ukraine, the Holy See's foreign minister has said the position is that they respect the "territorial integrity of Ukraine."