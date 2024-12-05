Heads of Jerusalem churches encourage fully commemorating Christmas season in 2024

(Photo: Courtesy Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and the Holy Land)Evangelical Lutheran School of Hope – Ramallah's 2015 Christmas play.

The Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem have this year supported the commemoration of the religious observances of Advent and Christmas in the midst of the continuing regional war after they were suspended a year ago.

"Last year, as a means of standing in solidarity with the multitudes suffering from the newly erupted war," said the church leaders in a Nov. 22 statement,

"We, the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem, took a mutual decision to call upon our congregations to forego the public display of Christmas lights and decorations, along with their associated festivities.

"While our intentions in doing so were good, many around the world nevertheless misinterpreted this call to signify a 'Cancellation of Christmas' in the Holy Land—the very place of our Lord's Holy Nativity."

The latest tensions in the Middle East erupted on Oct. 7, 2023, with an attack by Hamas in Israel.

On the anniversary, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "Today marks one year since the horrific events of October 7th when Hamas launched a large-scale terror attack in Israel, killing over 1,250 Israelis and foreign nationals, including children and women. More than 250 people were abducted and taken to Gaza, including many women and children.

"The October 7th attack scarred souls – and on this day, we remember all those who were brutally killed and suffered unspeakable violence – including sexual violence – as they were simply living their lives. This is a day for the global community to repeat in the loudest voice our utter condemnation of the abhorrent acts of Hamas, including the taking of hostages," said Guterres.

The church leaders said that because of their unique witness to the Christmas message of light emerging out of darkness (John 1:9), it was diminished worldwide and also among their own people.

For this reason, for the coming Advent and Christmas seasons, the Jerusalem church leaders said they are encouraging their congregations and people to fully commemorate the approach and arrival of Christ's birth "by giving public signs of Christian hope."

"At the same time, we also call upon them to do so in ways that are sensitive to the severe afflictions that millions in our region continue to endure," said the church leaders. T

"These should certainly include upholding them continuously in our prayers, reaching out to them with deeds of kindness and charity, and welcoming them as Christ himself has welcomed each of us (Romans 15:7).

In these ways, they said they would echo the Christmas story itself, where the angels announced to the shepherds glad tidings of Christ's birth during similarly dark times in their region (Luke 2:8–20), offering to them and to the entire world a message of divine hope and peace.