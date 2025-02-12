World churches head joins anniversary celebration of historic church in India

(Screenshot WCC)World Council of Churches head Rev. Jerry Pillay addresses over 100,000 people attending Asia's largest Christian gathering on Feb. 9, 2025.

The St. Thomas Mar Thoma Syrian Church in Chunakkara, India, has celebrated its 125th anniversary, marking a long history of spiritual service and community involvement by a church tracing its origins back to the early times of Christianity.

"This is a celebration of the witness to a great tradition of the congregation as part of the local community, which has been and continues to be relevant to the lives of the people in the community," said Rev. Jerry Pillay, general secretary of the World Council of Churches, who addressed more than 100,000 people on Feb. 9.

"Your church provides the space for discipleship and biblical study and for believers to mature spiritually; it provides the platform for building ecumenism and unity and the possibility for us to enhance our service and support to the wider society beyond members of the church."

The Mar Thoma Syrian Church traces its origins to the missionary work of St. Thomas (Mar Thoma in Syriac), the disciple of Jesus Christ, who is traditionally believed to have arrived in India in AD 52 and established the church along the Malabar coast, the WCC reported.

The event was hosted by Rev. Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan, and attended by Minister Shri. Saji Cherian; Dr Mathews George, general secretary of the Christian Conference of Asia; and prominent leaders from the local government, the state government, and also from different ecclesial bodies as well as the many members of the congregation.

The St. Thomas Mar Thoma Syrian Church in Chunakkara, located in the Alappuzha district of Kerala, India, is a prominent parish within the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church.

Established in 1900, the church has been a cornerstone of faith and community for over a century.

"What a great witness your presence is, in this gathering of celebration, prayer, Christian unity, and an opportunity to drink from the wells of spiritual blessings," said Pillay during his sermon.

"God has called us to be together today. For whatever reason you have come, you are not here by accident. God has called you to be here today and in the days that will follow. God is always calling us to serve Him and to serve the world with His grace, justice, and love. Often times we do not understand this, and we push it away," he said.

The 130th Maramon Convention is taking place from Feb. 9-16 on the sandy banks of the Pampa River in Maramon, Kerala, India.

Organized by the Mar Thoma Evangelistic Association, this annual event is renowned as one of the largest Christian gatherings in Asia.