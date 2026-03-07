Christian leader in Indonesia arrested for commenting on Muhammad's marital status

(Photo: Vatican News)Pope Francis welcome at Jakarta Airport in September 2024.

The precarious sensitivities in Indonesian Christian-Muslim relations were highlighted recently in West Kalimantan Province when a Christian leader was arrested on Feb. 18 for comments he made about Muhammad, Islam's prophet and his wives.

Police from Saputra's native Aceh Province arrested Dedi Saputra, and he was detained at the Bengkayang Police Station and the Pontianak Regional Police Headquarters in West Kalimantan Province, Morning Star News reported on Feb. 27, quoting sources.

Saputra had said in a video clip, "Muhammad, before becoming a prophet, had only one wife, but when he became a prophet, he had a dozen wives."

Police arrested Saputra as he and his wife were on their way home from buying personal items and supplies for the church he serves in the Suka Maju village, in the Bengkayang Regency, according to news reports.

The police were from Aceh Province, and he was detained at the Bengkayang Police Station and the Pontianak Regional Police Headquarters in West Kaliman Province before he was flown to Aceh Provincial Police Headquarters on Feb. 20, Aceh-based Serambinews.com reported.

The arrest took place after authorities and Islamic organizations accused him of religious defamation and hate speech related to videos posted on his social media account.

He was reportedly charged under Indonesia's Electronic Information and Transactions Law (ITE) and the Indonesian Criminal Code (KUHP) for allegedly spreading religious hate speech.

Saputra, a former Muslim, was arrested for allegedly insulting Muhammad via his TikTok account @tersadarkan5758, according to MetroTv.com.

Uploaded late last year, the video has been viewed around 1.9 million times and sparked widespread reaction on social media.

In a TikTok video edited and uploaded by Kenzie De Jann Weringkukly as the @tersadarkan5758 account was deleted, Weringkukly claims the video he uploaded was the cause of Saputra's arrest.

In the video, Saputra answers a netizen's question about converting to another religion by stating, "Muhammad, before he became a prophet, had only one wife, but when he became a prophet, he had a dozen wives."

STOPPED ON HIS MOTORCYLE

During the arrest, police stopped the motorcycle Saputra and his wife, Etfy, were riding, preventing them from continuing their journey.

Police took her to the church where her husband serves because she cannot drive, according to Komparatif.id.

In a TikTok video uploaded by Anggu Perman, Saputra said police did not handcuff him and allowed him to return the church motorcycle to the church site.

Responding to TVOneNews' Instagram post, the owner of Facebook account Ibaupaulo posted that such cases are what "prevents this country from progressing, because the state/government is still busy managing its citizens' faith...but forgets its responsibility to develop human resources and character."

Another Facebook account, Rudal, accused the police of favoritism, posting, "There was an incident where someone insulted the crucifixion of a pagan genie, but why weren't they arresting him?"

Deni Febrianus Nafi, director of the Ahavah Legal Aid Institute, was appointed attorney for the Saputra family, according to medialiterasi.com.

Muhammad, the final Islamic prophet, is said to have had thirteen wives in total, according to Wikipedia.

Indonesia has a popluation of around 238 milllion of whom about 88 percent are Muslims some eight perent Christians, Hindus, two percent and Buddhists one percent according to the World Factbook.