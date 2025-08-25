Indonesian faith leaders unite for safeguarding religious freedom

(Photo supplied: ucanews.com news)Leaders from faith groups are seen during a meeting in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Aug. 5. (Photo supplied)

Leaders of different faiths in Indonesia have called on the government in the Asian nation to ensure religious freedom for all and to take decisive action against its violators, following recent incidents targeting minority Christians.

The appeal was made after a meeting of representatives of Catholicism, Protestantism, Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism, and Confucianism at the office of the Indonesian Catholic Bishops' Conference in Jakarta, on Aug. 5, the Malaysian Herald reported on Aug. 15 in a report by the Catholic ucanews.com news portal.

The leaders reminded the government of the world's biggest Muslim majority nation that freedom of religion and worship is a constitutional right that has to be protected and sought action against violators engaged in violence and destruction of places of worship.

They also urged the authorities in Jakarta, the country's capital, to cooperate with the interfaith group, Forum for Religious Harmony, and respective communities to maintain tolerance and peace.

Recent anti-Christian incidents included opposition to building churches, a ban on Christian worship, destruction of worship places and religious facilities in various regions, said Father Aloysius Budi Purnomo, executive secretary of the Bishops' Commission for Interreligious Relations.

"For us, such cases tarnish and damage the foundation of tolerance, harmony, brotherhood, and living together, as well as religious and cultural diversity in the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia," he said.

"No one should be allowed to act in anarchic ways, especially against prayer and worship activities," he explained.

- ANTI-CHRISTIAN INCIDENTS

Indonesia, which was once a Dutch colony, has seen several anti-Christian incidents in recent months.

On July 27, religious hardliners attacked a Sunday School at Padang Sarai village in West Sumatra province, leaving two children injured and a damaged house used for teaching 30 children.

In mid-July, a Muslim group in East Kotawaringin regency, Central Kalimantan province, led opposition to the construction of a church.

The friction ended due to efforts by a senior local government official who brokered a deal when stakeholders met.

Earlier in July, Muslim hardliners opposed the construction of a Catholic church at Kapur village, Kubu Raya regency, West Kalimantan province, the newspaper reported.

This prompted the Muslim chief government official, Sujiwo, to hold meetings with Muslim and Christian leaders, who promised to end the dispute and uphold religious tolerance.

On June 30, Muslims broke up a retreat of 36 Protestant Christian students in Kampung Tangki, Sukabumi regency, West Java province.

Ahmad Rumadi of Nahdlatul Ulama, the most prominent liberal Muslim organization, said that every form of intolerance needs to be confronted and condemned "so that it is not seen as something normal."

He emphasized the need for the government to guarantee freedom of religion and belief as provided in the constitution, various laws and regulations.

The Rev. Etika Saragih, executive secretary of the Protestant group, Communion of Churches in Indonesia's Justice and Peace Commission, said that a Sunday School attack at Padang Sarai village left the children seriously traumatized.

"This should not be underestimated because it affects the children's future," he said

Indonesia recorded 3,217 incidents of violations of freedom of religion and belief between 2014 and 2024, according to the Jakarta-based advocacy group Setara Institute.

According to the CIA World Factbook, of Indonesia's 281,56 million people, 87.4 percent are Muslims and 10.6 percent are Christians, while Hindus make up 1.7 percent.