Bishops, religious communities appeal to Indonesian government over attacks on Christians

(Photo: Kim Cain)Crowd at a Christian Unity rally in Jakarata, Indonesia on May 18, 2013.

Following attacks on Christian churches and schools in Indonesia, Catholic bishops and representatives of other religious communities have appealed to the government to tackle the pressing issue.

"We must take decisive action against anyone who adopts intolerant behavior, even more so when it is accompanied by violent acts that constitute criminal offenses," the Indonesian Bishops' Conference told the central government in Jakarta in an Aug. 7 appeal.

"No one should go unpunished for committing anarchic acts, especially when they interfere with prayer and worship anywhere in Indonesian territory," reads the appeal.

It urges the central government in Jakarta to "intervene firmly" against any form of religious intolerance, particularly when accompanied by violence, the Fides News Agency reports.

The statement warned that each attack undermines the nation's constitutional commitment to religious freedom.

It followed several "attacks" on places of worship and institutions linked to ecclesial communities in recent months.

The document was presented at a press conference held at the headquarters of the Indonesian Catholic Bishops' Conference and was also signed by other organizations, including the Supreme Council of the Confucian Religion (MATAKIN) and Buddhist and Protestant groups.

The appeal noted that "freedom of religion and worship is a constitutional right of citizens, guaranteed by Articles 28 and 29, Paragraph 2 of the 1945 Constitution," of Indonesia.

It stated that, for this reason, "the State, through law enforcement agencies and local authorities, has a duty to intervene decisively to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future."

This refers not only to those who oppose the construction of churches, but also to an attack on a Protestant Christian school a few days earlier and the recent destruction of several Christian places of worship.

"The law enforcement and judicial authorities," the document continues, "must prevent and thoroughly investigate any criminal, violent act of denial, obstruction, or destruction of places used by Indonesian citizens for prayer and worship."

The letter's signatories emphasized that religious sites should be preserved as "spaces of peace, security, and dignity," and urged state authorities, the Forum for Religious Harmony, and the broader community to collaborate in preventing future hostility.

Of Indonesia's nearly 282 million people, some 87.4 percent are Muslims, while Christians account for 10.6 percent.