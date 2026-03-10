Threat that Middle East war poses to world, lamented by world churches' groups, Pope Leo

(Photo: © International Organization for Migration/ Amanda Nero)A refugee stepping into big shoes on the Greek island of Lesbos in September 2020.

The World Council of Churches, Middle East Council of Churches, Lutheran World Federation, World Communion of Reformed Churches, World Methodist Council, Mennonite World Conference, Christian Conference of Asia, and ACT Alliance have joined in expressing their deep concern that the war in the Middle East poses worldwide.

They issued a joint statement on March 9 regarding the humanitarian and social impacts of the widening conflict in the Middle East, and the threat it poses to the peace and security of the region and the world following the war involving the United States and Israel in Iran..

"Having endured many years of complex political, economic and social challenges, the people of Iran—numbering more than 92 million—now face the immediate threats of the current conflict, and a very uncertain future," reads the statement.

"The humanitarian risks and suffering will inevitably escalate the longer this conflict continues."

Earlier in the week, Pope Leo said that deeply troubling news continued to arrive from Iran and across the Middle East, as he urged an end to the violence and renewed efforts to open space for dialogue, Reuters reported.

"Alongside the episodes of violence and devastation and the widespread climate of hatred and fear, there is also growing concern that the conflict could spread and that other countries in the region, including dear Lebanon, could once again sink into instability," Leo said at the Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square on March 8.

The statement by the groups of churches also expresses grave concern over reports indicating serious violations of international humanitarian law during the ongoing military operations.

"We insist that as a matter of moral and legal obligation all conflict participants must protect civilians from harm, and refrain from targeting civilian areas and infrastructure," reads the statement.

"Moreover, we fear that the conflict may result in a new period of prolonged violence and instability in the wider region."

The statement further notes that the conflict is now impacting the lives and livelihoods of people, communities, and societies in the whole region.

- FUTURE DANGERS

"Along with the rest of society in Iran and the wider region, churches and Christian communities face the dangers this war poses for their future," reads the statement.

"It must be emphasized that the joint Israeli and US attacks are clearly illegal under international law."

The statement urges that Israel and the US must not be permitted to once again create a desolation and call it peace.

"They must take responsibility for the consequences of their actions, including the consequences for the future of the people of Iran whose freedom they claim to promote," reads the statement.

The churches emphasize that "as Christians we do not recognize any divine licence to kill, destroy, displace or occupy,"

They affirm that "war is incompatible with God's very nature and will for humanity, and against our fundamental Christian principles."

The statement laments the absence of morality and legality, the prevailing arrogance and ideologies of power, and the replacement of conscience with political utility.

"We proclaim the God-given human dignity and rights of all people, equally and without discrimination," reads the statement. "We reject the brutal logic of war and domination. We seek the gift of peace."