World's church leaders appeal for 'responsibility and reason' in Iran-Israel conflict

World church leaders, including Pope Leo XIV, have decried the military escalation between Iran and Israel with calls for dialogue and the pursuit of a world free from the nuclear threat.

Pope Leo, on June 15, appealed to Iranian and Israeli leaders to step back from war and engage in dialogue for the common good.

Speaking during an audience for the Jubilee of Sport in St. Peter's Basilica, he said, "No one should ever threaten another's existence," Vatican News reported.

At the same time, World Council of Churches general secretary Rev. Jerry Pillay strongly condemned the Israeli military attack on Iranian territory as "an unlawful act that violates international law and the sovereignty of a nation-state."

"Such aggression endangers the entire Middle East region, reignites cycles of violence, and risks triggering a catastrophic war with global implications," he said.

"It challenges all efforts made through diplomacy and dialogue, and gravely undermines the pursuit of peace, justice, and human dignity."

The latest Middle East conflict began when Israel conducted extensive airstrikes across Iran, targeting more than 100 locations, including military leaders, scientists, and nuclear facilities.

For his part, Pope Leo said, "In these days, news continues to arrive that causes great concern."

He said that the situation in Iran and Israel had seriously deteriorated, and at "such a delicate moment,"

The pontiff called for "responsibility and reason."

The Pope also upheld the need for the "commitment to building a safer world, free from the nuclear threat."

That call was echoed by Pillay, who reiterated that the World Council of Churches rejects all forms of violence and escalation, including deliberate attempts to set the region ablaze for political gain.

"The only path to real and lasting security lies in the commitment to international law, mutual respect, and negotiated solutions," Pillay said.

The Pope noted that the commitment for a nuclear free world, "must be pursued through respectful encounters and sincere dialogue, to build a lasting peace founded on justice, fraternity, and the common good.

"No one should ever threaten another's existence."

The pontiff said that it is the duty of all countries to support the cause of peace by initiating paths of reconciliation and promoting solutions that guarantee security and dignity for all.

The Pope's appeal came as Israel and Iran continued exchanging fire and missile strikes after Israel targeted Iran's nuclear facilities and military bases on June 13.

Iran immediately retaliated with waves of missiles.

The overall death toll is uncertain from the latest conflict involving the two countries in their most intense confrontation.

Iranian strikes between June 14 and 15 killed at least 10 people in Israel, adding to the growing toll in both countries.

The first wave of Israeli strikes on Iran killed 78 people and wounded 320, AFP reported, citing Iran's ambassador to the United Nations. Still, Iranian authorities had been slow to provide an updated toll.