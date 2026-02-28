World churches body, UN gravely concerned over military attacks against Iran

(Photo: Ecumenical News / Peter Kenny)Iranian dissident Marina Nemat testifies during a side event at the United Nations in Geneva on October 30, 2014

The World Council of Churches has called the attacks carried out against Iran, which are said to have killed its leader, a "dangerous spiral of violence," placing millions of civilians at immediate risk.

The global church body representing more than half a million Anglican, Orthodox and Protestant Christians for "an immediate cessation of all military actions," a call made also by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres after the Feb. 28 attacks.

"This dangerous spiral of violence places millions of civilians at immediate risk, undermines regional and international security, and threatens already fragile economic and social stability across the Middle East," said WCC general secretary Rev. Jerry Pillay in a statement on the council's website.

The United States and Israel launched waves of strikes on the morning of Feb. 28 against Iran after weeks of tensions between Washington and Tehran, The Hill reported.

Iran swiftly retaliated, firing drones and ballistic missiles at Israel, along with attacking targets in Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

"Several high-ranking officials have reportedly been killed, including – according to Israeli sources – Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, that I am not in a position to confirm," Guterrest told a special meeting of the UN Security Council, of which the United Statres is a permanment membe..

The joint mission, dubbed "Operation Epic Fury," began shortly after midnight on Feb. 28 with strikes aimed at destroying Iran's security apparatus and focusing on locations that posed an "imminent threat," the U.S. Central Command (Centcom) said, according to The Hill.

The WCC's Pillay said, "The widening hostilities endanger lives, disrupt essential infrastructure, and deepen fear and uncertainty among peoples who have already endured prolonged instability and conflict."

The world churches body called for the protection of civilian populations and critical infrastructure in accordance with international humanitarian law.

It urged "the urgent resumption of diplomatic engagement and political dialogue through established international and regional mechanisms" and called for coordinated international efforts to prevent further escalation and to restore stability.

"The WCC stands in prayerful solidarity with all people and churches of the region," said Pillay. "We urge political leaders to act with restraint, responsibility, and a renewed commitment to peaceful resolution of disputes."

Pillay urged that the path forward must be one of de-escalation, dialogue, and respect for human dignity.

"Violence will not secure the future of the region; only justice, accountability, and sustained diplomatic engagement can lay the foundations for lasting peace," he concluded.

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres condemned the military escalation in the Middle East.

"The use of force by the United States and Israel against Iran, and the subsequent retaliation by Iran across the region, undermines international peace and security.

"All Member States must respect their obligations under international law, including the Charter of the United Nations."

He explained that the charter clearly prohibits "the threat of the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations."

I call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and de-escalation. Failing to do so risks a wider regional conflict with grave consequences for civilians and regional stability. I strongly encourage all parties to return immediately to the negotiating table.