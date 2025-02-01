Decisive action needed after four years of Myanmar military rule, says Christian advocacy group

(Photo: REUTERS / Soe Zeya Tun)Rohingya Muslims attend a wrestling festival at Kyaukpannu village in Maungdaw, northern Rakhine state, June 6, 2014. Since international aid groups were forced out of the Rakhine state.

Christian Solidary Worldwide has called on the international community to take decisive action as Myanmar marks four years under military rule following the coup of Feb. 1, 2021.

Since the coup, the military junta has arbitrarily detained over 28,000 people, disproportionately targeting religious minorities, CSW, an advocacy group, said on Jan. 31.

Detainees in Myanmar, also known as Burma, endure extreme psychological and physical abuse, including torture and inhumane conditions in detention centers.

CSW says its team of specialist advocates works in more than 20 countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East to ensure that the right to freedom of religion or belief is upheld and protected.

In Christian-majority Chin, Kachin, Karen and Karenni States in Myanamar, the military's counterinsurgency tactics have deliberately targeted civilians, religious leaders, and places of worship, amounting to collective punishment.

CSW cites a UN report that the military has killed at least 32 religious leaders, some through extrajudicial execution and others while in custody.

Meanwhile, it says the junta has intensified digital repression—blocking VPNs and restricting internet access—to stifle independent reporting and obstruct global awareness of the severity of ongoing abuses.

"The junta has weaponized rape and sexual violence as a tool of collective punishment, mirroring the 2017 atrocities committed against the predominantly Muslim and legally stateless Rohingya community, which saw thousands killed, 700,000 people fleeing to Bangladesh and hundreds of villages burned," said CSW.

Reports indicate a concerning pattern of systematic sexual violence in conflict zones and detention centers.

In addition, CSW reported that forced conscription has further devastated Myanmar's youth, compelling many to flee the country.

Despite the Myanmar regime's claim that the draft does not include women at present, it said uncertainty persists.

Rohingya and other marginalized groups have been coerced into service under false promises of citizenship, only to find themselves trapped in cycles of exploitation and violence.

Separately the Catholic organization Aid to the Church in Need International said that after four years of conflict in Myanmar, 20 million people are in need of basic humanitarian aid, 15 million need food, and 3.5 million have been internally displaced.

"Yet, the ongoing civil war in Myanmar is largely forgotten," said Aid to the Church in Need quoted by Vatican News.

"We have the impression that it's a forgotten conflict, that the people are no longer aware, or maybe were not even aware at the beginning, that there is this terrible civil war going on in Myanmar," explained Regina Lynch, executive president of Aid to the Church in Need International.

According to the CIA World Fact Book, of the almost 58 million people in Myanmar Buddhist's account for 87.9 percent of the population, Christians 6.2 percent, and Muslim around 4.3 percent.