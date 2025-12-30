In survey Americans' views on AI-generated video in social media show religious divisions

(Photo: Courtesy World Council of Churches)Keynote speakers at the NIFEA Consultation, August 2025 in South Korea.

Artificial intelligence–generated video has rapidly moved from novelty to omnipresence across social media platforms, but religious groups are divided on the issue, according to a Story Radius survey.

scenarios have flooded feeds on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, and TikTok.

At the same time, major technology and entertainment companies have accelerated investments in generative AI, including high-profile partnerships such as Disney's recent $1 billion deal with OpenAI.

Broader public opinion research, including a 2025 Pew Research Center study on Americans' views of artificial intelligence, found that Americans are generally more concerned than excited about AI's impact on society.

The Story Radius survey was designed to focus more narrowly on AI-generated video as entertainment, and on how this new wave of content is affecting trust, engagement, and audience attitudes and behavior.

Rounding out the demographic comparisons, several unexpected differences between the two groups emerged related to religious self-identification.

Traditionally conservative religious groups identified as evangelical, non-denominational, and Protestant are

mostly detractors at a 2-to-1 ratio compared to enthusiasts.

Based on the open-ended responses from people in these groups, they appear to view human creative works in a more special, God-given way than they may view more creatively artificial works.

However, somewhat surprisingly, people who don't affiliate with any religion were almost equally skeptical of AI video, with an even higher 3-to-1 ratio of detractors vs. enthusiasts.

Orthodox and Catholic Christians were more balanced, with a much more even amount of detractors and enthusiasts.

However, people of other religions, such as Islam, Judaism, Buddhism, and Hinduism, were strongly enthusiastic. The sample size across these different religious categories was too small to analyze in any more detail, but it may warrant follow-up research into why they are so enthusiastic.

In open-ended responses, respondents most often express unease about authenticity, emotional manipulation, and the loss of human creativity.

Rather than focusing on technical quality, many describe how AI-generated video feels to watch and how it affects trust and immersion.