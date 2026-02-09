Pope Leo arranges for delivery of generators, medicine, food supplies to Ukraine during freezing winter

(Photo: Vatican News/Cardinale Krajewski)Some of the medicine and generators donated by Pope Leo XIV to civilians in Ukraine.

Pope Leo XIV has arranged for the delivery of 80 electricity generators, along with medicine and food supplies, to Ukraine.

His move came after yet another massive attack by the Russian army on Ukrainian cities, and Bishop Jan Sobilo, Auxiliary Bishop of the Kharkiv–Zaporizhzhia Diocese, spoke about this difficult night and the daily reality of life under shelling, Vatican News reports.

During the night of Feb. 5–6 and in the early morning hours, the Russian army once again launched a large-scale strike on various populated areas across Ukraine. Among the hardest-hit regions was Zaporizhzhia.

Numerous residential buildings were damaged. A 14-year-old boy and a man were injured. Tragically, a married couple was killed—a 49-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman.

In an interview with Vatican News, the Auxiliary Bishop Jan Sobilo described the situation following this particularly heavy night of shelling.

He also speaks about the daily life of a city that continues to endure amid air-raid sirens, cold temperatures, and the lack of electricity and heating.

The appeal for Ukraine voiced by the Pope at the General Audience on Wednesday, Feb. 4, took the form of concrete charity in response to the "consequences of the bombings which," as Pope Leo XIV said, "have once again begun to strike energy infrastructure."

Speaking in the Vatican's Paul VI Hall, the Pope also expressed his gratitude for the many initiatives of solidarity that have emerged in numerous dioceses, especially in Poland.

That appeal has now been translated into action through the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, which, at the Pope's request, has sent three lorries carrying 80 electricity generators to the country.

The vehicles departed from the Basilica of Saint Sophia in Rome, the church of Ukrainians in Italy, and have already reached their destinations in Fastiv and Kyiv, areas that have been particularly affected by recent attacks, Vatican News reported.

Military operations also took place overnight in Odessa and Kharkiv, where a 10-year-old child lost his life.

"War shows no mercy, not even towards the youngest. In this climate of fear and violence, every gesture of solidarity offers a moment of relief to those who have been living with the trauma of conflict for four years," Vatican News commented.

Alongside the generators, thousands of medicines have been sent to Ukraine, including antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs, supplements, and melatonin, which is especially in demand as it helps people sleep amid ongoing fear and constant stress.