Russia, 'stop attacks on Ukraine,' world churches body says, urging dialogue, not violence

(Photo: WCC / Suspilne Kyiv)Rescue workers looking for survivors at a five-story residential building in the Darnytsia district in Kyiv, Ukraine, hit by a Russian missile on Aug. 28, 2025.

Russia launched a mass attack on Ukrainian cities overnight on Aug. 28, killing 18, including children, and World Council of Churches general secretary Rev. Jerry Pillay called for a stop to attacks on Ukraine, urging dialogue, not violence.

"The World Council of Churches is appalled by Russia's escalation of attacks impacting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," Pillay said.

"Last night, Russia launched a large-scale aerial strike on Ukrainian cities, attacking Kyiv and regions far from the front lines."

It is reported that at least 23 people have been killed in Kyiv, including three children ages 2, 14, and 17.

Russia was found to have fired 629 drones and missiles at Kyiv in the early hours of Aug 28, killing 23 people, in one of the biggest aerial assaults of the war so far that prompted outrage from European leaders, the BBC reported.

Two missiles landed near the EU's offices in central Kyiv.

"According to Ukrainian authorities, Russia launched 598 drones overnight, including Shahed attack drones and decoys, as well as 31 missiles, among them ballistic and cruise missiles," said Pillay.

"While the people of Ukraine and many in the international community have been hoping and praying for signs of an end to this terrible conflict, Russia has exponentially increased its drone and missile attacks in recent months."

Pillay noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin seems intent on destroying hopes for peace.

"The WCC calls on him to stop these attacks and the death and destruction they cause, to engage seriously in dialogue, and to bring Russia's illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine to an end," Pillay said.

WCC statement on Russia's escalation of attacks on Ukraine

The Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations issued a strong statement on the "latest Russian terrorist attacks" against Ukrainian cities.

The UCCRC represents more than 95 percent of religious communities in Ukraine.

- 'GENOCIDAL POLICY'

It said, "The dictatorial Russian regime has once again exposed its inhumane nature and its criminal, genocidal policy.

"We strongly condemn the latest terrorist attacks carried out by the Russian Federation against Ukrainian cities and villages, which once again confirm its nature as a terrorist state.

"Any support now extended to the Russian Federation is, in fact, support for murderers and criminals, and carries with it undeniable moral responsibility."

The statement said, "Money earned through business with Russia today is stained with the blood of innocent victims, and that blood cries out to Heaven for just retribution."

Earlier in the week, a Global Prayer for Ukraine took place on Ukraine's Independence Day on Aug. 24, and united more than 500 churches and communities from 44 countries in prayer and solidarity with Ukraine's people standing up against the war of aggression.

An Ecumenical Prayer for Ukraine was held at Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day, with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the first lady, Olena Zelenska, and leaders of churches and religious organizations in Ukraine.

Churches from Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, and Australia, as well as Ukrainian diaspora communities worldwide, took part in the prayer initiative.

Organizers of the prayer reported that, through registration on their website alone, more than 500 churches from 44 countries joined the 24-hour prayer chain, with the actual number of participants even higher.

Besides the Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations, the prayer initiative for Ukraine was endorsed by Pope Leo XIV of the Roman Catholic Church, the World Council of Churches, the Baptist World Alliance, and numerous other church communities, reaching millions of Christians worldwide.

The Russian Orthdox Church, which supports Putin's war on Ukraine is a member of the World Coucil of Churches.