Franklin Graham meets Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Berlin, prays as Russia intensifies attacks

(Photo: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association)Franklin Graham meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin, Germany, on 28 May, 2025.

U.S. evangelist Franklin Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse, has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin.

During their May 29 meeting, Graham offered prayers for Zelenskyy, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and President Donald Trump, as he sought divine guidance for a path to peace in the Russia-Ukraine war, Fox News reported.

"Today I had the privilege to meet with President Zelenskyy and have prayer with him," Graham wrote on his Facebook page.

"I prayed for him, and I also prayed for President Vladimir Putin and President Donald J. Trump—that God would give these leaders wisdom and give them a path forward to peace," said Graham.

"The complications in Ukraine and Russia are very difficult, and I believe only God can solve this."

- European Congress on Evangelism,

The US evangelist said he shared the message with the European Congress on Evangelism, a meeting held in Berlin for the first time in 25 years.

He asked the delegates—more than 1,000 church and ministry leaders from all across Europe--to stand together and pray for Ukraine, for Russia, and to pray for peace.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the humanitarian aid provided by Samaritan's Purse, including support for Ukrainian children, displaced individuals, and medical institutions, according to Fox News.

"We are very grateful for the strong support from the American people, the White House, and President Trump," Zelenskyy said. "Thank you for your prayers and for helping people."

The meeting took place against a backdrop of intensified Russian military action in Ukraine.

Dave Petrunak commented on Graham's social media site, "It's really not a 'difficult' problem. You have one country (Russia) invading another country (Ukraine). A bully beating up someone weaker.

- 'On the sidelines'

"Do we as a country and Christians, stand up for the oppressed...or the aggressors? Do we sit on the sidelines and watch as people are being slaughtered?

"A bully beating up those who are weaker. Character matters. Thank God, our country (and others) stood up to aggressors like Hitler decades ago. Our weak response to Russia speaks volumes."

Recent reports show intensified Russian air and ground assaults, with increased use of drones by both sides.

Germany has announced plans to assist Ukraine in producing long-range missiles, signalling a significant deepening of support for Ukraine's defense industry.

Zelenskyy has proposed a trilateral summit involving Trump and Putin to negotiate an end to the hostilities.

From Ukraine to the U.K. and Sweden to Spain, over 1,000 pastors and ministry leaders from across Europe came to Berlin where Billy Graham once preached to declare that they are "unashamed of the Gospel," echoing the words of Romans 1:16.

There hasn't been a gathering of this kind since the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association's congress in Amsterdam in 2000," Graham said. "What a moment for Europe, and what a time to boldly proclaim Christ."

In 1966, Billy Graham held the first World Congress on Evangelism in Berlin, declaring the city a platform to reach the world with the message of salvation.

Marc Van de Wouwer, a Belgian evangelist and retired federal investigator, reflected on his experience at the 2000 Amsterdam congress, Fox reported.

"At the time, there were very few evangelists in Belgium," he said. "That event reignited my passion, and now I'm coming back to help invest in the next generation."

Premier Christian News reports that, also in attendance, was Dr. David Karcha, a Ukrainian minister and evangelist, who said that the Christian faith of many Ukrainians has stayed strong despite the conflict.

"In the world's eyes, Ukraine is a story of war. But in God's eyes, it is a story of revival," he said.

"He's turning suffering into testimony, fear into faith and small acts of love into seeds for his kingdom.

"Even when rockets are exploding next to us, the foundations of our Christ stand firm. Let us not only defend our borders, but proclaim the gospel that knows no borders."