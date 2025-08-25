US Orthodox archbishop's meeting with Putin draws flak as 'betrayal of Christian witness'

(Photo: Moscow Patriarchate - foto.patriarchia.ru)Russian President Vladimir PUtin (right) and Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church at a Christmas service in Moscow on Jan. 7, 2025.

A senior American Orthodox archbishop has drawn condemnation after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, a move Christian leaders say undermines the Gospel's call to justice and compassion, especially due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Archbishop Alexei, head of the Orthodox Church in America's Diocese of Alaska, exchanged gifts and warm words with Putin at Fort Richardson National Cemetery following the Russian leader's meeting with US President Donald Trump, The Associated Press reported.

The meeting included the sharing of holy icons and a discussion of a shared Orthodox heritage.

"Russia has given us what's most precious of all, which is the Orthodox faith," Archbishop Alexei said.

He said that he visits Russia regularly, and that his priests and seminarians often return saying, "I've been home."

According to AP, Putin told him: "Please feel at home whenever you come."

The Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations (UCCRO) said in response to demands made by Putin week:

"It is widely known that the Russian Federation uses religion, particularly the Russian Orthodox Church, as a weapon to pursue its neo-imperial goals.

"We support the Ukrainian state in defending Ukraine's legitimate interests at the international level and in building relations with other states based on the principle of reciprocity. Ukraine must not be forced into asymmetric obligations."

The Council includes Orthodox, Protestant, Catholic, Jewish, and Muslim leaders.

It said the Russian regime "is responsible for the invasion of the independent and peaceful nation of Ukraine and for the death of hundreds of thousands, for the disappearance of countless innocents, for the tearing of families apart, and for the deliberate destruction of Ukraine," the statement said.

"To extend warm words of welcome and admiration to this 'leader' is nothing less than an endorsement of his actions."

The statement said that while the church preaches love and forgiveness, it "can never excuse or whitewash evil."

It was reacting to media reports that had demanded guarantees for Russia's language and Church during his 15 August summit with US President Donald Trump. Jonathan Luxmoore reported for the Church Times on Aug 19.

UCCRO said several European countries had already imposed restrictions on the Russian Orthodox Church, in line with resolutions by the Council of Europe and European Parliament.

- DESTRUCTIVE ACTIVITIES

They said this is because of the Russian Orthodox Church's "destructive activities" as "a Russian state institution, fully integrated into the Kremlin's aggressive political system".

It had supported the "killing of peaceful Ukrainian citizens" and "the destruction of Ukrainian sovereignty, culture, and national identity".

Meanwhile, the Greek Catholic Primate of Ukraine, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, said that citizens were grateful to those now "exerting unprecedented international pressure on the aggressor to stay his murderous hand."

He warned, however, that Russia had continued to attack Ukrainian cities and to kill civilians with drones and missiles while the latest talks were taking place.

The encounter triggered outrage among Orthodox and Christian leaders, particularly those with ties to Ukraine.

In a sharply worded statement, Ukrainian Orthodox bishops in the US called the meeting "a betrayal of the Gospel of Christ."

Metropolitan Antony and Archbishop Daniel said: "To extend warm words of welcome and admiration to this 'leader' is nothing less than an endorsement of his actions."

Putin is currently under indictment by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

"The Russian regime is responsible for the death of hundreds of thousands... for the tearing of families apart," the bishops' statement said. "We preach forgiveness but we can never excuse or whitewash evil."

The controversy raises difficult questions for Christians about how to balance the call to forgiveness with the prophetic duty to speak out against injustice, war crimes, and human rights abuses.