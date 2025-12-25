In his first Christmas message, Pope Leo calls for world peace and dialogue

(Photo Vatican News.)Pope Leo XIV during a meeting with Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Nov. 27, 2025.

In his first Christmas message as head of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV issued a call for "peace and consolation for the victims of all current wars in the world" as well as for those suffering from "injustice, political instability, religious persecution and terrorism."

Many of Leo's concerns expressed were those of his predecessor, Pope Francis, as he urged protection for refugees, victims of climate disasters, the unemployed and the exploited, The New York Times reported.

Leo called for "dialogue" in Latin America amid an escalating U.S. naval campaign there and for better care for migrants who "traverse the American continent."

And urged "respectful dialogue" in Europe, where leaders are working to end the war in Ukraine.

- ST PETER'S BASILICA

The Pope spoke from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica where he had appeared after being elected pontiff in May.

"If all of us, at every level, would stop accusing others and instead acknowledge our own faults, asking God for forgiveness, and if we would truly enter into the suffering of others and stand in solidarity with the weak and the oppressed, then the world would change," he said.

Leo spoke to a crowd of some 26,000 people in St Peter's Square, Channel News Asia, quoting AFP, reported as he called for "solidarity with and acceptance of those in need" in Europe - a possible reference to growing anti-immigration sentiment on the continent.

"Let us pray in a particular way for the tormented people of Ukraine," he said.

"May the parties involved, with the support and commitment of the international community, find the courage to engage in sincere, direct and respectful dialogue," he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week outlined key points of a plan to end the conflict after US talks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, has so far shown no willingness to compromise, repeating his hardline demands.

In Washington, President Donald Trump issued a message quite different to other world leaders on his personal social media platform, boasting he has led the United States to prosperity.

"Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly," wrote Trump.

"We no longer have Open Borders, Men in Women's Sports, Transgender for Everyone, or Weak Law Enforcement. What we do have is a Record Stock Market and 401K's, Lowest Crime numbers in decades, No Inflation, and yesterday, a 4.3 GDP, two points better than expected."