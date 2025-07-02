Decline in faith and religious practice continues in Switzerland, government report says

(Photo: Ivars Kupcis/WCC)New offices of the World Council of Churches and the Ecumenical Centre in Kyoto building, part of of the Green Village development, Geneva, Switzerland in 2024.

Data published in June by Switzerland's Federal Statistical Office shows that fewer people in the Alpine country believe in God, and even fewer participate in organized religion, although it remains important on certain occasions.

Secularisation continues to reshape Swiss society, with declining affiliation, attendance, and belief across all age groups, though religion still holds meaning in life's more difficult moments, according to the information.

Christianity is important in Switzerland, where Roman Catholics outnumber Protestants; however, the shaping of the Protestant Reformation was also significant in the Alpine nation.

The Reformation in Switzerland was promoted initially by Huldrych Zwingli, and it gained the support of the population of Zürich in the 1520s and the Frenchman, Jean Calvin, who from 1536 transformed Geneva into what was called the "Protestant Rome, according to My Switzerland.

Zwingli founded the Swiss Reformed Church and was an important figure in the broader Reformed tradition.

According to 2020 estimates cited by the CIA Factbook, in 2020 Switzerland's estimated population of around 8.8 million comprised 34.4 percent Roman Catholics; 22.5 percent Protestants; and 5.7 percent were "other Christians." Muslims made up 5.4 percent of the population and those had no religions were 29.4 percent.

The date published by the Swiss government on June 23 noted that the share of the population with no religious affiliation has climbed steadily over the past half-century, largely at the expense of the Protestant Reformed and Roman Catholic churches.

"Today, 36 percent of Swiss residents aged 15 and older identify with no religious community.

"Among those who have left, the main reasons cited are a lack or loss of faith, and—particularly among former Catholics—disagreement with the views of the institution."

- RELIGIOUS PRACTISE IN RETREAT

The report noted that religious practice is also in retreat.

In 2014, just under one-third of the population reported never attending a religious service or event in the previous year; by 2024, that share had risen to nearly half.

Fewer people now report praying, reading sacred texts, or following spiritual content via media channels.

One exception, the reported noted, is the consumption of spiritual or religious reading material online, which has grown from 13 percent to 20 percent over the past decade.

"Belief in a monotheistic god is also waning. In 2014, 46 percent of the population expressed belief in a single deity; by 2024, the figure had dropped to 38 percent," says the report.

"The sharpest fall occurred among those aged 65 and over, down 14 percentage points. Among the under-25s, however, levels of belief have remained relatively stable."

Even among those who still identify with major Christian denominations, the share of people who either doubt or reject the existence of a god is rising, says the report, from 20 percent to 26 percent among Catholics, and from 23 percent to 32 percent among Protestants.

"Yet for all this, religion and spirituality retain some influence," notes the report.

"In times of illness or personal hardship, a majority—56 percent and 52 percent, respectively—say they find such beliefs somewhat or very important."

Nearly half of respondents say religion or spirituality shapes their views on the world, rising to 55 percent among those 65 and over.

Approximately 45 percent of parents say their beliefs play a role in raising their children, and one in five cite spiritual considerations as a factor in their dietary choices.

Across all categories, women are consistently more likely than men to assign importance to religion.

Switzerland hosts the World Council of Churches representing around half a billion, mainly Anglican, Orthodox and Protesant Christians wordwide in the French-speaking city of Geneva.

The Lutheran World Federation that brings together 78 million Lutherans worldwide also has its headquartets in Geneva.