(Photo: Courtesy CSI)A student protest in Delhi, India demanding the resignation of the country's education minister.

Calls for Christian churches to be closed have been made at a Hindu nationalist rally in India's Odisha's Kandhamal district – the scene of some of independent India's worst anti-Christian violence in an enduring pattern.

A public event honoring a Hindu nationalist leader remembered for his campaigns against Christian missionary work became a platform for calls to remove churches from the eastern Indian state, Christian Solidarity International reported on Aug. 20.

Human Rights Watch has classified violence against Christians in India as a tactic used by the right-wing Sangh Parivar organizations to encourage and exploit communal violence in furtherance of their political ends, according to Wikipedia.

CSI reported that Odisha's top elected official was seated in the audience alongside a former Cabinet minister who had resigned days earlier amid the largest protests in years against India's Hindu nationalist governments.

The gathering was held in the state's Kandhamal district, which was subject to one of India's most severe outbreaks of anti-Christian violence, said the monitoring group.

Senior political figures attended, which CSI said added to campaigns against a religious minority's institutional presence.

The statements were made on July 28 at the Railway Auditorium in Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha state, during the launch of a biography of Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati, the Hindu nationalist leader known for opposing Christian conversion.

Odisha state chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi was present at the event alongside Dharmendra Pradhan, a former federal education minister.

Also attending was Dattatreya Hosabale, general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent organization of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a member.

The chief minister's official website confirmed his attendance at the launch of the book, titled "Vedanta Kesari Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati: Works and Personality," published by the Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati Memorial Trust.

An unidentified speaker called for Odisha to be freed of churches before Majhi addressed the gathering, according to a detailed report by a local newspaper, Indo Asian Times, cited by CSI.

Assembled Hindu religious leaders also demanded restrictions on the activities of people they termed "vidharmis," a derogatory word used in Hindu nationalist circles for those who follow a religion outside Hinduism.

The presence of Majhi, Pradhan and Hosabale, their own remarks and their public silence on the call gave the event a political significance well beyond that of an isolated religious gathering according to CSI.

Swami Jeevan Muktananda Puri, who delivered the welcome address, said fulfilling Lakshmanananda's "unfinished dream" was the responsibility of every member of society.

He called Kandhamal, the Odisha district where Lakshmanananda worked, a "laboratory" for the country whose experience should be followed nationwide.

Pradhan praised Lakshmanananda for devoting his life to the defense of Sanatan Dharma, a term for the Hindu religious tradition, and Indian values, and called him a freedom fighter and revolutionary.

He urged religious leaders and the public to follow the ideals of Lakshmanananda whom he had said he idolised.

Pradhan's appearance came three days after he had stepped down as India's federal education minister following weeks of nationwide protests over leaked examination papers, failures in the national testing system, student suicides and unemployment.

- COCKROACH JANTA PARTY

The protests were led by a group called the Cockroach Janta Party and grew after police used force against demonstrators in New Delhi.

Speakers asked Hindu religious figures to visit every village in Kandhamal to organize society and spread religious and cultural awareness, and participants were urged to contribute "one rupee and one hour in the name of religion."

Kandhamal's proposed status as a model carries troubling implications, according to CSI, because the district experienced one of independent India's worst episodes of anti-Christian violence.

Lakshmanananda, a leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (World Hindu Council, a Hindu nationalist group accused of violence against Christians and Muslims), was killed along with four associates at his ashram on August 23, 2008.

Maoist (extreme Marxist) insurgents later claimed responsibility for the killings, but Hindu nationalist organizations blamed local Christians, and the accusation was followed by weeks of attacks on Christian communities in the district.