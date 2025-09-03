Fears of AI-driven global inequality spur faith leaders to call for 'spiritual revolution'

(Photo: Courtesy World Council of Churches)Keynote speakers at the NIFEA Consultation, August 2025 in South Korea.

Artificial intelligence is reshaping economies and societies worldwide, and theologians and academics who met in Korea have warned that new technologies could create unprecedented levels of global inequality unless guided by moral and spiritual principles.

It raised the old fear that arose with the ascendancy of the Internet, a global digital divide, and one speaker said the churches are to paying enough attention to the issue.

The New International Financial and Economic Architecture (NIFEA) Consultation, held Aug. 27-29, was organized jointly by the World Council of Churches and ecumenical partners in Pocheon-si, South Korea.

It positioned faith communities as key voices in tackling challenges from child exploitation to environmental destruction in our connected world.

Theologians, academics, and faith leaders from across Asia gathered to study how the Fourth Industrial Revolution affects global inequality and to create faith-rooted responses.

Zimbabwean Rev. Kenneth Mtata, the WCC program director for Life, Justice, and Peace, worked with international experts to address pressing questions about technology's role in human flourishing.

"In a world fractured by the digital divide, we must pray and labour not only for hyper-connection of devices, but for full communion among God, humanity, and creation," said said Dr. Chang Yoon-Jae, dean of the School of Theology at South Korea's Ewha Women's University.

"This, I believe, is what Christians today must proclaim as the Fifth Revolution—the Spiritual Revolution—for the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution,"

Speakers exposed severe gaps in technology access.

Dr. Tracy Trothen from Canada's Queens University noted that "roughly 51 percent of rural populations lack high-speed internet access required for many AI services."

She said, "Approximately 2.6 billion people are offline, with most living in sub-Saharan Africa: violating Christian principles of stewardship and commitment to human flourishing."

Participants warned about AI's impact on vulnerable populations, particularly children.

Dr. Lizette Pearl Tapia from Union Theological Seminary-Philippines warned that online sexual abuse and exploitation represent "a globalized, digitalized and immortalized victimization of children" id that AI tools make more sophisticated through synthetic images and automated grooming systems.

Dr. Katleho Mokoena from South Africa's University of Witwatersrand called for churches to move beyond theological statements to active engagement.

"In the AI and digital policy landscape, the impact of technology on religion and spirituality is not discussed, and the voice of the church is almost non-existent," Mokoena said.

"Now is a crucial time for the church to be prophetic; unmasking technology, speaking truth to power, and advocate for justice."

Lin Wan-Jou from National Taiwan Normal University challenged environmental promises around AI.

"Whatever environmental gains AI may promise are vastly outweighed by the emissions and extractive damage required to sustain it," she argued.

Dr. Park Seong Won from Gyeongan Theological Graduate University warned that "if 'AI illiteracy' or mass unemployment continues, it could trigger sharp spikes in hatred, polarization, and violence."

The NIFEA Consultation at Kwanglim Seminar House in Pocheon-si, brought together diverse voices to develop theological and practical responses to technological transformation.

The organizing partners include the World Communion of Reformed Churches, Lutheran World Federation, World Methodist Council, Council for World Mission, and United Society Partners in the Gospel.