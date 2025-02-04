New Catholic document denounces the use of AI in war

(Image: Paul Jeffrey/WCC)

The Vatican has published an ethical framework on artificial intelligence (AI), urging Catholics to be mindful of its potential misuses and speaking out against its use as a weapon of war.

In the new document, "Antiqua et Nova," Catholic leaders stressed the need for awareness regarding AI's capabilities, particularly its use in warfare.

"With reference to war, 'Antiqua et Nova; stresses that autonomous and lethal weapons systems capable of 'identifying and striking targets without direct human intervention are a cause for grave ethical concern," Vatican News reported.

The document notes, "Due to these rapid advancements, many tasks once managed exclusively by humans are now entrusted to AI."

The report says that Pope Francis has called for their use to be banned since they pose "an 'existential risk' by having the potential to act in ways that could threaten the survival of entire regions or even of humanity itself."

"This danger demands serious attention," the document says, "reflecting the long-standing concern about technologies that grant war 'an uncontrollable destructive power over great numbers of innocent civilians,' without even sparing children."

The document was approved by Pope Francis on Jan. 14 and the framework was developed over six months by a Vatican team from the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith and the Dicastery for Culture and Education, with consultation from experts in the field.

The document acknowledged the unpredictable future of AI but stated that autonomous machines should always remain adjunct to human control, Premier Christian News reported.

"The atrocities committed throughout history are enough to raise deep concerns about the potential abuses of AI," it said. "No machine should ever choose to take the life of a human being."

- 'SPREADING MISINFORMATION'

The Vatican also raised concerns about AI's ability to spread misinformation, which it warned could erode societal trust.

"AI-generated fake media can gradually undermine the foundations of society," the document said, advocating for cautious regulations to prevent misinformation from fuelling "political polarization and social unrest."

The document covered different topics, including AI's impact on relationships, work, healthcare, education, and security.

The Vatican highlights the problematic nature of weaponizing AI, noting that remote military operations have contributed to a "lessened perception" of the devastation caused by such systems and the "burden of responsibility" that comes with them.

The document called it "critically important" to understand AI's ethical impact on humanity, urging that its applications be used not only to diminish risks and prevent harm but also to promote human progress and the common good.

It stressed that AI should complement human intelligence rather than replace its richness.