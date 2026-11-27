(Photo: Gloria Koymans/WCC)Participants at the interreligious program at the Ecumenical Institute at Bossey near Geneva in Switzerland.

The World Council of Churches Ecumenical Institute at Bossey has opened applications for its annual international course exploring how Judaism, Christianity, and Islam can contribute to peace, reconciliation, and constructive engagement in a fractured world.

The program accepts applications from around the world and offers emerging leaders, academics, and practitioners an opportunity to deepen their understanding of interreligious dialogue and strengthen their capacity to foster cooperation across religious traditions.

"In a fractured world, learning together across religious traditions is itself an act of hope," said Fr. Lawrence Iwuamadi, academic dean of Bossey, according to the WCC.

"This program invites participants to deepen their understanding of peace in Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, while cultivating practices of reconciliation that can transform communities."

The 2027 course theme, "Peace in Judaism, Christianity, and Islam: Interreligious Witness and Practices of Reconciliation in a Fractured World," addresses the urgent need for dialogue, mutual understanding, and practical engagement in contexts marked by division and conflict.

The six-week program combines three weeks of distance learning (May 31–June 18) with three weeks of intensive residential study at Bossey (from June 26–July 18) which is just outside Geneva, overlooked by Swiss mountains and overlooking Lake Geneva.

Participants will engage in lectures, workshops, research, and study visits to places of interreligious interest.

Through an interdisciplinary approach connecting theory and practice, the course explores the foundations and contemporary challenges of interreligious engagement, with particular attention to Christianity, Islam, and Judaism.

The course is taught by professors from Bossey, experts from the WCC and the University of Geneva, and Jewish and Muslim partners, says the WCC.

The program awards 10 ECTS credits and is taught in English.

According to the WCC, the program is particularly suited to people aged 20–35 who are committed to interreligious dialogue and cooperation and wish to contribute to their communities and wider society.

The application deadline is March 7, 2027.