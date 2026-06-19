Attacks on Holy Land Christians continue and are mounting, says report

(Photo: Courtesy of Rafi Ghatta)At the door of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher. Photo: courtesy of Rafi Ghattas

Attacks by Jews against Christians in the Holy Land could exceed those of 2025, according to a new 2026 report to the Rossing Center for Education and Dialogue.

The center reported that 155 incidents targeting Christians were documented in Israel during 2025, according to the Catholic Zenit news agency.

These included 61 physical assaults, 52 attacks against church property, 28 cases of harassment and 14 acts of vandalism against Christian signs and symbols.

The report notes that the shrinking Christian presence in the Holy Land has long been a concern for church leaders.

These days, however, many local Christians fear that a once gradual demographic decline is becoming a crisis accelerated by violence, intimidation and growing social hostility.

Representatives of Christian communities from Israel, Jerusalem and the West Bank recently met.

They delivered a stark message, saying that unless conditions improve, some of the oldest Christian populations in the world may continue disappearing from the places where Christianity was born.

"We feel like orphans," the Zenit report quoted Wadie Abunassar, coordinator of the Holy Land Christian Forum, as saying, as he noted a sentiment increasingly heard among local believers.

Christian leaders described a combination of challenges that extends beyond isolated incidents of hostility.

They cite inadequate responses from authorities, political indifference, economic pressures and a growing sense of vulnerability that is prompting families in the Holy Land to consider emigration.

The Rossing Center for Education and Dialogue says the concerns are substantiated by new data.

More recent figures suggest the trend may be worsening.

The Religious Freedom Data Center reported that more than 88 incidents had already been recorded in the first months of 2026, with 63 occurring in the second quarter alone.

If the pace continues, the current year could surpass the 181 cases documented in 2025 says the center.

Many of the reported incidents involve behavior that clergy describe as routine rather than exceptional.

Some examples are spitting at priests and religious sisters, verbal abuse, vandalism of Christian sites, desecration of graves, damage to crosses and anti-Christian graffiti.

Jerusalem's Old City, Mount Zion and areas surrounding the Armenian Patriarchate have emerged as particular flashpoints.

Christian leaders are troubled by the number of incidents and also the perception that many cases receive little attention.

Lawyers working with affected communities note that investigations are often limited and that numerous complaints are closed without meaningful results.